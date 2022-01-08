Menu

Traffic

B.C. Interior highways closed due to avalanche risk expected to reopen Saturday

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted January 8, 2022 4:01 pm
A photo showing heavy congestion of westbound traffic along Highway 3, near Princeton, in B.C.’s Interior. View image in full screen
A photo showing heavy congestion of westbound traffic along Highway 3, near Princeton, in B.C.’s Interior. Submitted

Highway closures in B.C.’s Interior since Thursday should come to an end Saturday evening.

That’s according to the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure, which said parts of the Trans Canada / Highway 1 and Highway 3 were closed due to avalanche risk and large avalanche deposits on the road.

“Crews are working to clear the deposits after receiving clearance from the avalanche team,” the ministry said in a press release at noon. “It is expected that Highways 3 and 1 will open this evening.”

Read more: More snow possible for Metro Vancouver, Sea to Sky on Saturday

There are three main routes from B.C.’s Interior to the Lower Mainland, but only two are open to passenger vehicles: Highways 1 and 3.

The Coquihalla Highway, which sustained severe flooding damage in November, has been reopened to traffic, but only to commercial vehicles.

Further, the Coquihalla was also closed on Thursday due to unsafe winter weather, though it was reopened Friday around 5 p.m.

However, just after 1 p.m., on Saturday, DriveBC said Highway 3 had been reopened.

 

“As a result of the closures,” said the ministry, “Highway 1 between Popkum and the Highway 3/5 split was heavily congested.”

As of Saturday afternoon, DriveBC is reporting several travel advisories along the Trans-Canada, such as a washout between Lytton and Spences Bridge that won’t be reopened until mid-January.

Click to play video: 'Coquihalla Highway reopens to essential traffic, weeks ahead of schedule' Coquihalla Highway reopens to essential traffic, weeks ahead of schedule
Coquihalla Highway reopens to essential traffic, weeks ahead of schedule – Dec 20, 2021

Also along Highway 1:

  • Travel advisory between Langley and Hope due to winter conditions
  • Travel advisory between Yale and 27 km south of Jackass Mountain Summit due to winter conditions
  • Road closure, avalanche deposit removal between Yale to 26 km south of Jackass Mountain Summit)
  • Road closure, washout near Jackass Mountain Summit. Mid-January estimated reopening
  • Road closure, high avalanche hazard, Lytton to 1 km south of Jackass Mountain Summit
  • Travel advisory between Sicamous to field; heavy snowfall
  • Planned road closure, avalanche control work, Golden to west boundary of Yoho National Park. Work to begin Saturday at 2:30 p.m. P.T.

Highway 3

  • Road closure, avalanche deposit removal, 37 km east of Hope
  • Planned road closure, avalanche deposit removal, Kootenay Pass. Work to begin Sundy at 11 a.m. P.T.

For the latest highway conditions throughout the province, visit DriveBC.

Click to play video: 'Stoplights being installed along Highway 5A in Princeton to help ease traffic concerns' Stoplights being installed along Highway 5A in Princeton to help ease traffic concerns
Stoplights being installed along Highway 5A in Princeton to help ease traffic concerns – Dec 22, 2021
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
