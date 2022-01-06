Multi-vehicle crash causes brief closure of Sea-to-Sky Highway south of Squamish

Send this page to someone via email

Drivers were being reminded to exercise extreme care on the roads Thursday amid harsh weather conditions, following a multi-vehicle crash on the Sea-to-Sky highway Thursday.

The route was closed in both directions for about two hours Thursday afternoon, after six vehicles collided near Murrin Park, just south of Squamish around 1:30 p.m.

Emergency crews were called to the scene, but none of the injuries were reported as life-threatening, police added.

So far, weather and road conditions appear to be a factor, Squamish RCMP Cpl. Angela Kermer said in a media release. We will ensure people’s safety and follow up with our investigation as to the cause.

The Squamish area was under a winter storm warning Thursday, with heavy snow and strong winds forecast.

The dose of intense winter weather caused challenges on the roads across the region, and prompted the closure of the Alex Fraser Bridge as a precaution against so-called “ice bombs.”

Highway 1 between Langley and Surrey was very treacherous as well and drivers should drive to the conditions, officials warned.