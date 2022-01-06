Menu

Traffic

Multi-vehicle crash causes brief closure of Sea-to-Sky Highway south of Squamish

By Simon Little Global News
Posted January 6, 2022 6:38 pm
Click to play video: 'Latest winter storm creates commuter challenges in Metro Vancouver' Latest winter storm creates commuter challenges in Metro Vancouver
WATCH: It was a snow day for many in Metro Vancouver Thursday and a longer than normal commute for others who did have to go into work. The region blanketed with heavy snowfall overnight. And as Andrea Macpherson reports, that kept city and highway crews busy ensuring everyone got where they had to go — safely.

Drivers were being reminded to exercise extreme care on the roads Thursday amid harsh weather conditions, following a multi-vehicle crash on the Sea-to-Sky highway Thursday.

The route was closed in both directions for about two hours Thursday afternoon, after six vehicles collided near Murrin Park, just south of Squamish around 1:30 p.m.

Read more: Heavy snow slams B.C.’s South Coast with freezing rain for Fraser Valley

Emergency crews were called to the scene, but none of the injuries were reported as life-threatening, police added.

Trending Stories

So far, weather and road conditions appear to be a factor, Squamish RCMP Cpl. Angela Kermer said in a media release. We will ensure people’s safety and follow up with our investigation as to the cause.

Read more: Canada Post suspends delivery for Metro Vancouver, Vancouver Island and Fraser Valley

Story continues below advertisement

The Squamish area was under a winter storm warning Thursday, with heavy snow and strong winds forecast.

The dose of intense winter weather caused challenges on the roads across the region, and prompted the closure of the Alex Fraser Bridge as a precaution against so-called “ice bombs.”

Highway 1 between Langley and Surrey was very treacherous as well and drivers should drive to the conditions, officials warned.

 

