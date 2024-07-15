Menu

Calgary man uses own radar to show police drivers are speeding in his neighbourhood

By Doug Vaessen Global News
Posted July 15, 2024 6:33 pm
Henry Michalski is using his own radar to clock speeding drivers near his home in northeast Calgary.

Michalski says 68 Street Northeast near his home on 37 Avenue is seeing far too many drivers travelling far too fast in a 60 km/h zone.

“Motorbikes are the main concern, doing in excess of 100 km/h at times.”

He says Calgary police could be doing more to help curb dangerous drivers.

“I have also submitted multiple traffic service requests with minimal response.”

Saul Moore, Michalski’s neighbour, says 37 Avenue is just as bad.

“It’s very dangerous given the fact there are kids that sometimes play in the front yard and especially on the street, which is a bus lane. They use this strip from 68th to Temple as a drag strip. So, it’s very concerning.”

Calgary police have been contacted for a response but none has been provided as of this writing.

 

