Motorcycle rider seriously injured in southeast Calgary crash

A man sustained life-altering injuries after a motorcycle collision in the southeast community of Franklin on Sunday night.

Calgary police said at around 7:10 p.m., a 25-year-old man on a sport-style motorcycle was travelling east along Memorial Drive, near 36th Street Northeast.

Police believe the rider struck the curb, causing the motorcycle to slide into the grass median before hitting a large tree. The man fell off the motorcycle and struck the base of a road sign.

The man was taken to hospital in serious condition.

Police said speed is being investigated as a factor in the collision, while drug and alcohol are not considered to be factors.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has dashcam footage is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.