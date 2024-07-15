Menu

National

Crime

Motorcycle rider seriously injured in southeast Calgary crash

By Cam Green Global News
Posted July 15, 2024 3:49 pm
1 min read
Police vehicles at Calgary Police Service headquarters in Calgary on Thursday, April 9, 2020. View image in full screen
Calgary police say speed is considered to be a factor in a motorcycle crash that left a man with life-altering injuries. Jeff McIntosh / The Canadian Press
A man sustained life-altering injuries after a motorcycle collision in the southeast community of Franklin on Sunday night.

Calgary police said at around 7:10 p.m., a 25-year-old man on a sport-style motorcycle was travelling east along Memorial Drive, near 36th Street Northeast.

Police believe the rider struck the curb, causing the motorcycle to slide into the grass median before hitting a large tree. The man fell off the motorcycle and struck the base of a road sign.

The man was taken to hospital in serious condition.

Police said speed is being investigated as a factor in the collision, while drug and alcohol are not considered to be factors.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has dashcam footage is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

