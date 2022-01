Send this page to someone via email

The Trans-Canada Highway was closed in both directions Sunday following a vehicle accident near Sicamous.

The highway closure was reported by DriveBC and is between Canoe Beach Drive NE and Bernie Road, near Sicamous.

A detour is in effect via. Highway 97A starting in Sicamous and Highway 97B from Salmon Arm to Enderby.

REMINDER – #BCHwy1 The road is closed at Bernie Rd between #SalmonArm and #Sicamous due to a vehicle incident. A detour is in effect via #BCHwy97A and #BCHwy97B. No estimated time of opening. Next update at 2:00 PM. ℹ️ For more info:https://t.co/6mofAzpYSX — DriveBC (@DriveBC) January 9, 2022

There is no estimated time of reopening for the highway.