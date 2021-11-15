Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Mudslides in B.C. trapped dozens of people in their vehicles as record rain fell

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted November 15, 2021 8:36 pm
Click to play video: 'Heavy search and rescue teams rescue people trapped in their cars following B.C. mudslides' Heavy search and rescue teams rescue people trapped in their cars following B.C. mudslides
Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth said Monday afternoon that since early this morning, heavy search and rescue teams have been helping trapped motorists get to safety after torrential rain caused mud and rockslides in the province.

Mud and rockslides around B.C. trapped dozens of people Monday as an atmospheric river fell on parts of the province.

Heavy Search and Rescue teams were called out to help get stranded motorists to safety.

A mudslide near Lillooet trapped about 50 vehicles Monday afternoon, Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth said at a press conference.

Ministry crews and the Pemberton Search and Rescue team were activated to rescue them and they are now being housed in Pemberton, Farnworth stated.

Read more: Access between Lower Mainland and rest of B.C. compromised as mudslide closes Highway 99

Click to play video: 'Aerial view of flooding that led to evacuation of Merritt, B.C.' Aerial view of flooding that led to evacuation of Merritt, B.C.
Aerial view of flooding that led to evacuation of Merritt, B.C.

 

Story continues below advertisement

Another slide has also occurred near Haig, Farnworth said.

Many vehicles are trapped but the exact number remains unknown at this time.

Read more: Helicopter rescues begin for about 275 people trapped between mudslides in Agassiz, B.C.

Earlier Monday morning, crews rescued 12 people whose vehicles were trapped by debris from two mudslides that closed Highway 7 between Agassiz and Hope.

An additional 275 people, including 50 children, were told to shelter in place between the two slides, according to a statement from Canada Task Force 1 issued Monday morning.

Canadian Forces Cormorant helicopters started rescue flights to the slide area and Farnworth said they hope to rescue the remaining people in the next few hours.

“While we continue to face challenging weather conditions, we can see an improved forecast ahead, which will assist with recovery and reopening of roads,” Farnworth said.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
BC Flooding tagAtmospheric River tagBC mudslides tagBc Rescue tagBC rescue mudslides tagBC residents mudslides tagBC residents trapped tagMudslides BC tagTrapped in cars tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers