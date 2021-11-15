Mudslides in B.C. trapped dozens of people in their vehicles as record rain fell

Send this page to someone via email

Mud and rockslides around B.C. trapped dozens of people Monday as an atmospheric river fell on parts of the province.

Heavy Search and Rescue teams were called out to help get stranded motorists to safety.

A mudslide near Lillooet trapped about 50 vehicles Monday afternoon, Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth said at a press conference.

Ministry crews and the Pemberton Search and Rescue team were activated to rescue them and they are now being housed in Pemberton, Farnworth stated.

1:42 Aerial view of flooding that led to evacuation of Merritt, B.C. Aerial view of flooding that led to evacuation of Merritt, B.C.

Another slide has also occurred near Haig, Farnworth said.

Many vehicles are trapped but the exact number remains unknown at this time.

Earlier Monday morning, crews rescued 12 people whose vehicles were trapped by debris from two mudslides that closed Highway 7 between Agassiz and Hope.

An additional 275 people, including 50 children, were told to shelter in place between the two slides, according to a statement from Canada Task Force 1 issued Monday morning.

Canadian Forces Cormorant helicopters started rescue flights to the slide area and Farnworth said they hope to rescue the remaining people in the next few hours.

“While we continue to face challenging weather conditions, we can see an improved forecast ahead, which will assist with recovery and reopening of roads,” Farnworth said.