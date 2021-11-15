80 to 100 vehicles trapped due to landslides, flooding along B.C. highways: minister

Send this page to someone via email

B.C. public safety and transportation officials say it is still unclear when major highways across the province will re-open amid the heavy rain, flooding, mudslides and rockslides.

In an update on the province’s response to the ongoing atmospheric river event on Monday morning, Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth said it is too early to determine the extent of the damage.

“We will have more on that as the day unfolds. This is a significant storm. Is it the largest? We do not know yet,” Farnworth said.

He updated the number of vehicles that were trapped in B.C.’s Fraser Valley because of landslides to 80 to 100 vehicles on Highway 7 near Agassiz, and said air rescue is being considered if needed, though it depends on the weather.

Story continues below advertisement

1:43 Flood watches, rainfall warnings as atmospheric river drenches southern B.C. Flood watches, rainfall warnings as atmospheric river drenches southern B.C.

Officials said they don’t know when the Coquihalla Highway, a major thoroughfare between B.C.’s Lower Mainland and the Interior that has suffered major mudslide damage, will re-open.

The Ministry of Transportation will be using airplanes to survey the area on Monday to determine the extent of the damage.

“Crews were out both at the local level and the provincial level as water levels rose during the weekend,” Farnworth said. “Local government are assessing in their local communities.”

He said Highway 1 is expected to open by 5 p.m. PT on Monday.

Meanwhile, 2,000 people living in Merritt in the interior have already been evacuated, and the whole city, roughly 10,000 people, may be forced to leave.

City officials say the wastewater system has failed and all residents are asked to stop using water, including flushing toilets or running faucets.

Story continues below advertisement

Support systems are being set up for residents in Kamloops if needed, Farnworth said.

The City of Princeton has been severely flooded, where 290 homes are under evacuation order and 100 on evacuation alert.

Environment Canada meteorologist Armel Castellan told the news conference that precipitation has been 200-per-cent of normal over the last two months.

Some communities will have more rain during this weather event than they normally get during the entire month of November, he said.

“We are expecting the continued rain today through much of the day and tapering off later in the afternoon,” Castellan said, adding that 70 to 90 mph winds later as well.

“The water is rising is so quickly, it’s challenging our culverts,” Ministry of Transportation deputy regional director Janelle Staite said.

“If people do not need to be on the roads, stay home. It is very inconsistent and changing on the roads.”