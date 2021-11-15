Menu

Access between Lower Mainland and rest of B.C. compromised as mudslide closes Highway 99

By Elizabeth McSheffrey Global News
Posted November 15, 2021 4:02 pm
Click to play video: 'B.C. man captures Highway 7 washout and trapped vehicles' B.C. man captures Highway 7 washout and trapped vehicles
Global News viewer Mike Tirk shared video of the road washout from a mudslide on Highway 7 that took out multiple vehicles and downed powerlines Sunday night. Hundreds of people have been trapped in their vehicles on the highway near Agassiz, B.C., and crews are working on clearing the road.

Access between the Lower Mainland and the rest of B.C. is all but cut off as the Sea to Sky Highway is shut down due to a mudslide.

DriveBC tweeted Monday morning that Highway 99 was closed after a mudslide roughly 42 kilometres south of Lillooet, a community on the Fraser River north of Vancouver.

Read more: Merritt, B.C. residents forced to ‘run from a river’

The mudslide is between Lil’wat and Texas Creek Road, according to the DriveBC website.

As it stands, there is no detour available or estimated time of reopening, leaving no practical routes between the Lower Mainland and the rest of the province.

An intense “atmospheric river” has drenched the southern part of the province, stranding hundreds of residents in cars and emergency shelters.

Floods, landslides and mudslides have forced several city evacuations and shut down Highways 1, 3 and 7, and the Coquihalla Highway near Hope.

Highway 93 has reopened for southbound traffic between Radium and Banff, Alta., although a snowfall travel advisory remains in effect.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
BC weather tagbc storm tagEvacuations tagRainfall Warning tagWeather Warning tagBC Flooding tagmudslides tagBC Evacuations tagBC highway closures tagatmospheric river BC taglandslides BC tagwhich roads are closed BC tag

