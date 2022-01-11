Menu

Abbotsford
January 11 2022 10:35am
05:48

Abbotsford braces for more flooding

Heavy rain and a melting snowpack could mean more flooding in the Fraser Valley. Abbotsford Mayor Henry Braun discusses how the city is preparing for the flood risk.

