Victoria store employee recovering after daytime assault, theft

A store employee in Victoria is recovering from non-life-threatening injuries after a daytime assault and robbery last week.

The suspect entered the Mayfair Mall shop around 4:50 p.m. on Jan. 13, picked up two large sets of Lego and moved towards the exit when the employee approached him and directed him to a cashier.

He assaulted the staff member and fled, Victoria police said in a Monday news release.

The suspect was last seen crossing the 700 block of Finlayson Street and police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact them.

The suspect is described a Caucasian man, about five feet seven inches tall with a medium build. He had a short dark beard and moustache, and was wearing a dark green or grey winter hat with black earflaps and an army-green winter jacket.

He had “distinctive lines or marks on his face,” said police, and witnesses at the scene described him as walking while hunched over.

The detachment can be reached at 250-995-7654 ext. 1, and Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers can be reached at 1-800-222-8477.

