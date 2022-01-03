Police search for vandals that damaged Victoria liquor store on New Year’s Eve

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Victoria police are searching for the vandals that damaged a local liquor store on New Year’s Eve.

According to Cook St. Liquor, the suspects graffitied the shop around 2 a.m., leaving behind what it described on Twitter as “an expensive piece.”

Recognize these teenage vandals? They hit us pretty hard with an expensive piece at 2AM this morning. @vicpdcanada @VicCrimeStop @VibrantVictoria Please share. pic.twitter.com/ksrnV2nURe — Cook St Liquor (@CookStLiquor) December 31, 2021

Story continues below advertisement

Security cameras captured images of at least two suspects. Global News has not confirmed they are minors, as suggested in Cook St. Liquor’s tweet.

According to shop manager David Alvarez, it took the suspects nine minutes to complete the graffiti piece before they moved on toward Dallas Road.

He described the graffiti on the front door shutter “prolific” in an emailed statement to Global News.

A request for comment on this story has been sent to the Victoria Police Department.

The detachment is asking anyone with information on the incident or the suspect’s identity to contact them at 250-995-7654 extension 1.

2:07 B.C. hospitality industry could see more losses in 2022 B.C. hospitality industry could see more losses in 2022

Advertisement