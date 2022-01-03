Menu

Crime

Police search for vandals that damaged Victoria liquor store on New Year’s Eve

By Elizabeth McSheffrey Global News
Posted January 3, 2022 6:30 pm
Victoria police and Cook St. Liquor are asking for public assistance identifying a group of suspects who vandalized the store on Dec. 31, 2021. View image in full screen
Victoria police and Cook St. Liquor are asking for public assistance identifying a group of suspects who vandalized the store on Dec. 31, 2021. Twitter/Cook St. Liquor

Victoria police are searching for the vandals that damaged a local liquor store on New Year’s Eve.

According to Cook St. Liquor, the suspects graffitied the shop around 2 a.m., leaving behind what it described on Twitter as “an expensive piece.”

Security cameras captured images of at least two suspects. Global News has not confirmed they are minors, as suggested in Cook St. Liquor’s tweet.

Trending Stories

According to shop manager David Alvarez, it took the suspects nine minutes to complete the graffiti piece before they moved on toward Dallas Road.

He described the graffiti on the front door shutter “prolific” in an emailed statement to Global News.

A request for comment on this story has been sent to the Victoria Police Department.

The detachment is asking anyone with information on the incident or the suspect’s identity to contact them at 250-995-7654 extension 1.

