25-year-old Ryan Price reported missing after failing to meet family over holidays

Send this page to someone via email

Police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing 25-year-old whose last known address was in Burnaby, B.C.

Ryan Price was reported missing by his family after he didn’t show up to scheduled meetings with relatives over the holidays.

He was last in contact with family on Dec. 20, 2021, police said. His absence is “out of character,” RCMP added in a Monday news release.

25-year-old Ryan Price was reported missing by his family when he didn’t show up for holiday gatherings. Burnaby RCMP

Story continues below advertisement

Price may be living in downtown Vancouver, said Cpl. Michael Kalanj in a Monday interview.

He’s described as an Indigenous and Somali man, about five feet nine inches tall and 175 pounds. He has short buzzed hair, and is likely wearing an Adidas jacket and Adidas hat.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Burnaby RCMP at 604-646-9999 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

1:42 Husband of Naomi Onotera charged with manslaughter in her disappearance Husband of Naomi Onotera charged with manslaughter in her disappearance – Dec 18, 2021