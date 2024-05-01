Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Environment

Lawn watering restrictions now in effect for Metro Vancouver

By Simon Little Global News
Posted May 1, 2024 3:31 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Metro Vancouver residential water restrictions'
Metro Vancouver residential water restrictions
As water consumption rises during the summer and early fall, region-wide watering restrictions may be put in place. Here's what you can and cannot do around the house when different stages of Metro Vancouver water restrictions are in place – Apr 9, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Metro Vancouver’s seasonal lawn watering restrictions are now in effect.

As of Wednesday, people living in the regional district are only allowed to water their lawns one morning a week to conserve drinking water for the summer.

The restrictions will remain in place until Oct. 15.

“The recent spring showers have helped to bolster our reservoirs, but we still have a lower than normal snowpack and every expectation of a hot and dry summer,” Metro Vancouver Board Chair George Harvie said in a statement.

“In 2022 Metro Vancouver planned for summers like this by reducing lawn watering to one day a week. By adhering to this, residents and businesses will help our treated drinking water last longer into the summer.”

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Metro Vancouver says the region’s water usage can spike by as much as 50 per cent during the summer, driven largely by lawn watering.

Story continues below advertisement

Starting the restrictions now reduces the likelihood of needing to stiffen restrictions later in the year, according to the regional district.

Click to play video: 'Metro Vancouver watering restrictions begin May 1'
Metro Vancouver watering restrictions begin May 1
Trending Now

Under the Stage 1 restrictions, even-numbered residential addresses can use automated watering systems between 5 a.m. and 7 a.m. on Saturdays, or water manually between 6 a.m. and 9 p.m.

Odd-numbered residential addresses can do the same on Sundays.

Trees shrubs and flowers can be watered any day between 5 a.m. and 9 a.m. with sprinklers, or at any time by hand or with drip irrigation.

Even numbered non-residential properties can do automatic watering between 4 a.m. and 6 a.m. and manual watering between 6 a.m. and 9 a.m. on Mondays.

Odd-numbered non-residential addresses can do the same on Tuesdays.

Story continues below advertisement

Trees, shrubs, and flowers can be watered with a sprinkler any day between 4:00 am and 9:00 am, or any time by hand or using drip irrigation.

Edible plants are exempt from restrictions.

More on Science and Tech

Sponsored content

AdChoices