Lawn watering restrictions now in effect for Metro Vancouver

Metro Vancouver’s seasonal lawn watering restrictions are now in effect.

As of Wednesday, people living in the regional district are only allowed to water their lawns one morning a week to conserve drinking water for the summer.

The restrictions will remain in place until Oct. 15.

“The recent spring showers have helped to bolster our reservoirs, but we still have a lower than normal snowpack and every expectation of a hot and dry summer,” Metro Vancouver Board Chair George Harvie said in a statement.

“In 2022 Metro Vancouver planned for summers like this by reducing lawn watering to one day a week. By adhering to this, residents and businesses will help our treated drinking water last longer into the summer.”

Metro Vancouver says the region’s water usage can spike by as much as 50 per cent during the summer, driven largely by lawn watering.

Starting the restrictions now reduces the likelihood of needing to stiffen restrictions later in the year, according to the regional district.

Under the Stage 1 restrictions, even-numbered residential addresses can use automated watering systems between 5 a.m. and 7 a.m. on Saturdays, or water manually between 6 a.m. and 9 p.m.

Odd-numbered residential addresses can do the same on Sundays.

Trees shrubs and flowers can be watered any day between 5 a.m. and 9 a.m. with sprinklers, or at any time by hand or with drip irrigation.

Even numbered non-residential properties can do automatic watering between 4 a.m. and 6 a.m. and manual watering between 6 a.m. and 9 a.m. on Mondays.

Odd-numbered non-residential addresses can do the same on Tuesdays.

Trees, shrubs, and flowers can be watered with a sprinkler any day between 4:00 am and 9:00 am, or any time by hand or using drip irrigation.

Edible plants are exempt from restrictions.