Fentanyl, pills, cash and kitchen appliances found in West Kelowna raid: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Two separate raids in West Kelowna, B.C., yielded a significant amount of drugs and stolen goods, Mounties say.

Search warrants were executed in March as the culmination of what RCMP say was a lengthy investigation in relation to property crime and drug trafficking throughout the Central Okanagan area.

Among the items seized were 3.3 kilograms of suspected fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine; several hundred pills and bottles of prescription medication; $16,500; several prohibited weapons; stolen property, including a Dodge Ram, dirt bikes, a utility vehicle, kitchen appliances, high-end tools and equipment, along with other items with a total value over $200,000.

3:35 More than 2,500 people died of toxic drugs in B.C. in 2023

There were two additional vehicles seized as offence-related property.

Story continues below advertisement

“The Kelowna RCMP is dedicated to the safety of the public and targeting repeat property theft,” Cpl. Guillaume Tanguay with the Kelowna RCMP proactive enforcement unit said in a press release. “These results speak for themselves and we will continue to pursue those who engage in criminal activity in our community and beyond.”

Two people living in the Central Okanagan were arrested and have since been released pending further investigation.