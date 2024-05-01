Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

London Drugs remains closed for 4th day in B.C. due to cybersecurity ‘incident’

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted May 1, 2024 4:10 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'London Drugs investigates cyberattack and possible impact on personal information'
London Drugs investigates cyberattack and possible impact on personal information
RELATED VIDEO: London Drugs stores across Western Canada remain closed for a third day due to what the retailer calls a "cyber security incident." The pharmacy chain is now backtracking on an earlier statement about whether personal customer and employee information was compromised. Kristen Robinson has this update.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Western Canada London Drugs stores and pharmacies remain closed on Wednesday due to a cybersecurity incident.

It is the fourth day in a row.

“London Drugs is currently working with leading third-party cybersecurity experts to bring our operations back online in a safe and secure manner,” a spokesperson said in a release.

Stores initially closed on Sunday and will remain closed “out of an abundance of caution” until further notice.

An investigation is underway to look into the extent of the cybersecurity breach.

London Drugs said if the investigation determines that personal information was impacted, it will notify affected individuals “in accordance with privacy laws. ”

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

“Recognizing the impact these closures have had on our customers and employees across Western Canada, it remains our priority to continue working around the clock to have all stores fully operational,” said Clint Mahlman, London Drugs’ COO and President.

Story continues below advertisement

London Drugs said it has shut down its phone lines as part of the internal investigation.

Pharmacists are on standby for community members needs. The company is encouraging people with medication needs to contact their local stores in person.

Trending Now

However, on Tuesday, Global News spoke with some London Drugs customers who said they were not able to get their prescriptions because of the downed computers and were referred to different pharmacies.

As of 1 p.m. on Wednesday, no timeline has been given regarding the reopening of stores.

Click to play video: 'London Drugs cybersecurity concerns continue'
London Drugs cybersecurity concerns continue
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices