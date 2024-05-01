London Drugs remains closed for 4th day in B.C. due to cybersecurity ‘incident’

Send this page to someone via email

Western Canada London Drugs stores and pharmacies remain closed on Wednesday due to a cybersecurity incident.

It is the fourth day in a row.

“London Drugs is currently working with leading third-party cybersecurity experts to bring our operations back online in a safe and secure manner,” a spokesperson said in a release.

Stores initially closed on Sunday and will remain closed “out of an abundance of caution” until further notice.

An investigation is underway to look into the extent of the cybersecurity breach.

London Drugs said if the investigation determines that personal information was impacted, it will notify affected individuals “in accordance with privacy laws. ”

“Recognizing the impact these closures have had on our customers and employees across Western Canada, it remains our priority to continue working around the clock to have all stores fully operational,” said Clint Mahlman, London Drugs’ COO and President.

London Drugs said it has shut down its phone lines as part of the internal investigation.

Pharmacists are on standby for community members needs. The company is encouraging people with medication needs to contact their local stores in person.

However, on Tuesday, Global News spoke with some London Drugs customers who said they were not able to get their prescriptions because of the downed computers and were referred to different pharmacies.

As of 1 p.m. on Wednesday, no timeline has been given regarding the reopening of stores.