Man charged in connection to Pickering voyeurism investigation, police say

Durham Regional Police have charged a man in connection with a voyeurism investigation in Pickering, Ont.

According to a statement issued by the service, police were called to a Walmart store on Brock Street in Pickering at around 2:15 p.m. on Jan. 4, after a man was discovered videotaping a female customer as she was using the change rooms.

Police said the suspect was confronted by the victim and her family and said he had deleted the photos from his cellphone before fleeing.

However, police added there were other photos on his phone of other possible victims and are asking for the public’s help in identifying the man.

In an updated release issued Friday, police have charged 30-year-old Courtney Finn of Ajax with Voyeurism. He was released on an Undertaking.

Investigators would like to thank the community for their assistance in this matter and are asking anyone who may know more information about this incident to call police or Crime Stoppers.

— with files from the Canadian Press and Global News’ Ryan Rocca