Suspect sought in Pickering voyeurism investigation: police

Send this page to someone via email

Police have released a photo of a suspect wanted in a voyeurism investigation in Pickering.

Durham Regional Police say they were called to a Walmart store on Brock Street on Jan. 4 after a man was discovered videotaping a female customer as she was using the change rooms.

Police say the suspect was confronted by the victim and her family and said he had deleted the photos from his cellphone before fleeing.

But police say there were other photos on his phone of other possible victims and are asking for the public’s help in identifying the man.

He’s described as 20 to 25 years old and was wearing a baseball hat, a puffy blue vest with a red shirt underneath, and beige baggy pants.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

— With files from Ryan Rocca