Crime

Suspect sought in Pickering voyeurism investigation: police

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 11, 2022 3:58 pm
Police say they're looking to identify this suspect. View image in full screen
Police say they're looking to identify this suspect. Handout / Durham Regional Police

Police have released a photo of a suspect wanted in a voyeurism investigation in Pickering.

Durham Regional Police say they were called to a Walmart store on Brock Street on Jan. 4 after a man was discovered videotaping a female customer as she was using the change rooms.

Police say the suspect was confronted by the victim and her family and said he had deleted the photos from his cellphone before fleeing.

Read more: Ottawa man identified as Durham Region’s 1st homicide victim of 2022

But police say there were other photos on his phone of other possible victims and are asking for the public’s help in identifying the man.

He’s described as 20 to 25 years old and was wearing a baseball hat, a puffy blue vest with a red shirt underneath, and beige baggy pants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

— With files from Ryan Rocca

© 2022 The Canadian Press
