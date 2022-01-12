Lindsay police seek 4 suspects in armed home invasion, robbery at apartment

Police in Lindsay, Ont., are searching for four suspects following an armed home invasion and robbery on Tuesday night.
According to the City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service, around 8 p.m., officers responded to reports of two individuals fighting in the hallway of a Colborne Street apartment building.
Officers learned four individuals forced their way into an apartment, one brandishing a pocket knife.
Following a confrontation with occupants in the apartment, police say the suspects stole items and fled the area in a white Honda Civic.
One person was treated for minor injuries.
“Police do not believe this to be a random act,” the service said Wednesday.
Police are reviewing surveillance video in the area and say the suspects are described as followed:
- Suspect 1: Wearing a camouflage-type mask, black toque with white writing, red “Crooks” hoodie, black Nike sweatpants and sneakers.
- Suspect 2: Wearing a black puffy winter coat, red sweatpants, black sneakers with white soles, a red hoodie and a black balaclava.
- Suspect 3: Wearing a black FILA hoodie, possibly a red shirt underneath (or trim of hoodie), black pants and sneakers, and a grey/dark toque.
- Suspect 4: Wearing a red hoodie and sweatpants, black sneakers with white soles, black gloves with white on the knuckles; believed to have a mask covering the face.
Anyone with new information about this investigation is asked to contact Det. Joe Bell at 705-324-5252 or anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at khcrimestoppers.com.
