Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Global News at 10 Saskatoon
May 4 2021 9:31am
01:19

Seven-year sentence delivered in fatal home invasion shooting of Saskatoon father

A judge has delivered his decision for one of the men behind an apparent accidental shooting that killed a Saskatoon father.

Advertisement

Video Home