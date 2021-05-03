Seven-year sentence delivered in fatal home invasion shooting of Saskatoon father

Send this page to someone via email

A man who took a gun to a house and precipitated an apparent accidental killing of a Saskatoon father learned his sentence Monday.

Destin Mosquito, 22, was sentenced to seven years in prison after pleading guilty to breaking and entering and manslaughter in the death of 31-year-old Kevin Nataucappo.

Both men were part of a group of five that drove to a home on Howell Avenue on Sept. 21, 2019. Mohamad Al-Zawahreh had been beat up at the house earlier in the evening and brought the men as backup for a fight, along with Devin Aldon Wesaquate and Darrell Keith Dustyhorn.

While Wesaquate waited in the vehicle, the others entered the house and a brawl ensued. Mosquito had brought a gun, which went off during the melee.

Crown prosecutor Melodi Kujawa said there is no argument the shooting was intentional, but rather, “This was the unfortunate result of the terrible decisions made by these individuals.”

Defence lawyer Brad Mitchell said his client maintains the shooting was an accident.

“This was not premeditated. This was not sophisticated. This was not planned,” Mitchell said

During victim impact statements, a victim services worker read a letter from Nataucappo’s 11-year-old son. He recalled playing video games and travelling with his dad. He also provided several drawings of dinosaurs and superheroes Nataucappo drew for him.

During his trial, Al-Zawahreh said he was planning to pick up his shoes and glasses, along with having a “petty fight.” He testified he didn’t know who Nataucappo was. A judge is scheduled to deliver his decision for Al-Zahwahreh on May 21.

In March, Wesaquate was sentenced to five years in prison for manslaughter.

Kujawa argued Mosquito’s actions warranted a longer sentence than Wesaquate’s because the former brought a gun to a home with children inside, while the latter didn’t leave the vehicle. She sought a nine-year sentence, while Mitchell argued a term of five to six years would be more appropriate.

Justice Gerald Allbright acknowledged Mosquito’s difficult upbringing was a mitigating factor in sentencing, along with the fact he contracted COVID-19 twice while in custody and the he pleaded guilty to the crime.

“You made a bad, bad decision when you took a gun to that house,” Allbright said. “But you made a good decision when you entered a plea of guilty.”

Court heard Mosquito had three prior convictions for violent crimes, plus two other convictions for breaking and entering.

Before he was sentenced, Mosquito apologized to Nataucappo’s family for his actions, saying he would take them back if he could.