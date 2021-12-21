Menu

Crime

Suspects in Lindsay home invasion cut victim’s hair extensions with knife: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted December 21, 2021 10:47 am
Police in Lindsay arrested two people in connection with a violent home invasion on Dec. 17. View image in full screen
Police in Lindsay arrested two people in connection with a violent home invasion on Dec. 17. Global News Peterborough file

Two people have been charged following a violent home invasion in Lindsay, Ont., last week.

According to the City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service, around 8 a.m. on Dec. 17, officers responded to a report of unwanted people in an apartment.

Police say two people forced their way into the residence and then threatened the victim with a knife by holding it to their throat and face. The suspects then cut hair extensions from the victim’s head, police say.

“The victim was able to get away and contact police and only minor injuries were reported,” police said Tuesday.

Police say the victim and the suspects know each other.

The investigation led to the arrest of two people.

Matthew Wayne Taylor, 38, and Tiffany Frocking, 33, both of Lindsay, were each charged with break and enter and assault with a weapon. Taylor was also charged with uttering threats and possession of a weapon.

Taylor was held in custody for a bail hearing in Lindsay later Friday; Frocking was released and is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 27, 2022.

