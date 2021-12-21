Suspects in Lindsay home invasion cut victim’s hair extensions with knife: police

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Two people have been charged following a violent home invasion in Lindsay, Ont., last week.

According to the City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service, around 8 a.m. on Dec. 17, officers responded to a report of unwanted people in an apartment.

Police say two people forced their way into the residence and then threatened the victim with a knife by holding it to their throat and face. The suspects then cut hair extensions from the victim’s head, police say.

“The victim was able to get away and contact police and only minor injuries were reported,” police said Tuesday.

Police say the victim and the suspects know each other.

Story continues below advertisement

The investigation led to the arrest of two people.

Matthew Wayne Taylor, 38, and Tiffany Frocking, 33, both of Lindsay, were each charged with break and enter and assault with a weapon. Taylor was also charged with uttering threats and possession of a weapon.

Taylor was held in custody for a bail hearing in Lindsay later Friday; Frocking was released and is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 27, 2022.