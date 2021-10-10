Menu

Global News at 6 Regina
October 10 2021 8:51pm
00:58

Regina police looking for man with suspected involvement in 3 home invasion attempts

WATCH: Security surveillance captured a man entering a woman’s garage in Regina Friday. Regina police say the unidentified man is the suspect in two other home invasion calls.

