SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

November floods take hydro pole on ‘epic journey’ from B.C. Interior to U.S. border

By Elizabeth McSheffrey Global News
Posted January 11, 2022 4:37 pm
Click to play video: 'Missing hydro pole from B.C. Interior found in Tsawwassen' Missing hydro pole from B.C. Interior found in Tsawwassen
WATCH: A missing BC Hydro pole from near the Nicola River has been located hundreds of kilometres away.

A power pole that went missing in the catastrophic floods of November has been recovered hundreds of kilometres away from where it first stood — an “epic journey,” according to BC Hydro.

The pole, originally located next to the Nicola River, was found in Boundary Bay by the border between the United States and Canada, the utility said in a Tuesday news release.

“The pole would’ve made the epic journey down the Nicola River, past Spences Bridge, into the Thompson River, down the Fraser River and into the Pacific Ocean (Strait of Georgia) before floating around past Tsawwassen and Point Roberts and finally into Boundary Bay,” said Kyle Donaldson, BC Hydro spokesperson.

“The pole itself is broken. And for it to have travelled the way it did, speaks to the severity of this flooding event.”

Story continues below advertisement
A broken power pole that was swept away by record-breaking floods on Nov. 14 and 15, 2021, has been found in Boundary Bay, hundreds of kilometres away from where it was stationed. View image in full screen
A broken power pole that was swept away by record-breaking floods on Nov. 14 and 15, 2021, has been found in Boundary Bay, hundreds of kilometres away from where it was stationed. BC Hydro

Read more: Atmospheric river expected to hit parts of B.C. this week: Environment Canada

On Nov. 14 and 15, 2021, southern B.C. was pounded by record-breaking rainfall that led to devastating floods and deadly mudslides. Five people died in the disaster, thousands were displaced and hundreds of millions of dollars in damage was done to homes, businesses and critical infrastructure.

Trending Stories

The weather destroyed a large section of Highway 8 between Merritt and Spences Bridge, said BC Hydro, resulting in the loss of 87 power poles and 14 transformers along the route.

In the release, the utility said one of its employeers was walking along the 12th Avenue dyke in Tsawwassen when they recognized a marked pole washed up along the rocks. BC Hydro was able to verify that the pole was installed in 2010 in the Shackan community along Highway 8, and had been missing since the storm.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'All eyes on Fraser Valley as atmospheric river to bring heavy rain to B.C.’s South Coast' All eyes on Fraser Valley as atmospheric river to bring heavy rain to B.C.’s South Coast
All eyes on Fraser Valley as atmospheric river to bring heavy rain to B.C.’s South Coast

BC Hydro said more than 60 poles are still unaccounted for along the Highway 8 corridor, and 50 customers remain without power in Merritt and the surrounding areas.

“All of the remaining restorations require extensive reconstruction of Highway 8 and then large scale rebuilds of distribution lines in new locations,” said the release.

“BC Hydro estimates this ongoing work will continue well into the spring or early summer.”

A complete damage assessment for the B.C. floods has not yet been completed, but the Insurance Bureau of Canada’s initial estimate of the insured damage alone is $450 million.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
BC weather tagBC Flooding tagbc hydro tagFraser River tagTsawwassen tagBoundary Bay tagBC flood impact tagbc flood damage tagThompson River tagNicola River tagBC Flood recovery tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers