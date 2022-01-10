Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Atmospheric river expected to hit parts of B.C. this week: Environment Canada

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted January 10, 2022 1:13 pm
Click to play video: 'B.C. evening weather forecast: Jan. 9' B.C. evening weather forecast: Jan. 9
Meteorologist Yvonne Schale has the Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022 forecast for Metro Vancouver and British Columbia.

Heavy rain is expected to hit parts of B.C. this week bringing concerns of high stream levels and localized flooding.

The areas expected to be hit hardest include east, west and inland Vancouver Island, the Sunshine Coast, Howe Sound, Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley, including Abbotsford.

Environment Canada says the strong southwest flow will develop on Tuesday and will result in another “atmospheric river” impacting the south coast.

The province was hit by three atmospheric rivers in November, resulting in catastrophic flooding for parts of the Fraser Valley.

The concern with this next system is snowmelt at low levels, which could contribute to more runoff and some additional flooding, Environment Canada said.

However, it is not expected to be as warm as the atmospheric river events in November, according to the River Forecast Centre.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'BC Weather forecast for Sunday, Jan. 9' BC Weather forecast for Sunday, Jan. 9
BC Weather forecast for Sunday, Jan. 9

Read more: New B.C. flood concerns amid inbound rainstorms and low-elevation snowpack

The organization has issued a High Streamflow Advisory for all of Vancouver Island.

“The combination of low elevation snowpack, warming temperatures and heavy rainfall will result in rapid rises for creeks and rivers, especially at low and mid‐elevation watersheds on the island,” its statement reads. “It could result in minor to significant flooding. Rivers are expected to begin increasing on Tuesday and likely peak Wednesday or Thursday.”

A High Streamflow Advisory has also been issued for Howe Sound, Sunshine Coast, the Sea-to-Sky region, the North Shore mountains, Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley including the Chilliwack River and surrounding tributaries.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Flooding tagBC weather tagBC Flooding tagbc storm tagBC Floods tagAtmospheric River tag#bcstorm tagBC atmospheric river tagNext BC storm tagBC flood concerns tagBC flooding concenrs tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers