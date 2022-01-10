Atmospheric river expected to hit parts of B.C. this week: Environment Canada

Send this page to someone via email

Heavy rain is expected to hit parts of B.C. this week bringing concerns of high stream levels and localized flooding.

The areas expected to be hit hardest include east, west and inland Vancouver Island, the Sunshine Coast, Howe Sound, Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley, including Abbotsford.

Environment Canada says the strong southwest flow will develop on Tuesday and will result in another “atmospheric river” impacting the south coast.

The province was hit by three atmospheric rivers in November, resulting in catastrophic flooding for parts of the Fraser Valley.

The concern with this next system is snowmelt at low levels, which could contribute to more runoff and some additional flooding, Environment Canada said.

However, it is not expected to be as warm as the atmospheric river events in November, according to the River Forecast Centre.

The organization has issued a High Streamflow Advisory for all of Vancouver Island.

“The combination of low elevation snowpack, warming temperatures and heavy rainfall will result in rapid rises for creeks and rivers, especially at low and mid‐elevation watersheds on the island,” its statement reads. “It could result in minor to significant flooding. Rivers are expected to begin increasing on Tuesday and likely peak Wednesday or Thursday.”

A High Streamflow Advisory has also been issued for Howe Sound, Sunshine Coast, the Sea-to-Sky region, the North Shore mountains, Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley including the Chilliwack River and surrounding tributaries.