COVID-19: LHSC reports pandemic-high 107 hospitalizations, MLHU adds 260 cases

The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations and intensive care admissions is still climbing in Middlesex-London as the Omicron wave continues, reaching a pandemic-high 107 COVID-19 inpatients at London Health Sciences Centre on Tuesday.

The previous record was 99 COVID-19 inpatients on May 5, 2021.

The Middlesex-London Health Unit reported 260 cases on Tuesday and no new deaths.

The MLHU released new vaccination data on Tuesday, dating to the end of day Jan. 8. According to the data, nearly a third of those aged five and older have had their third dose (note that only those 18 and older are eligible for a third dose). In particular, over 68 per cent of those 12 and older have received a third dose.

Hospitalizations

LHSC is caring for a record-high 107 inpatients with COVID-19, up from 89 on Monday and 59 a week ago.

Of those, 21 are in adult critical care, unchanged from Monday and up from 10 a week ago.



Five or fewer are in Children’s Hospital and five or fewer in pediatric critical care, unchanged from Monday. Last Tuesday, there were five or fewer inpatients with COVID-19 in Children’s Hospital and zero in pediatric critical care.



Of the 107 patients, 71 are being treated for COVID-19 while 36 are being treated with COVID-19, up from 68 and 21, respectively, the day before. This data was not available last week.



Among staff, there are 468 cases of COVID-19, up from 434 on Monday and 210 a week ago.

There are currently active outbreaks at University Hospital in 7IP clinical neurosciences and at Victoria Hospital’s B7-200 adult psychiatric intensive care unit (PICU).

The outbreak at UH involves 12 patient cases and five or fewer confirmed cases among staff with another 17 potential staff cases. The outbreak at Victoria Hospital involves seven patient cases and five or fewer confirmed cases among staff with another eight potential staff cases.



St. Joseph’s Health Care London is reporting a total of 124 cases among health-care workers. Of those, 109 are not outbreak-related, up from 70 on Monday, which was unchanged from a week prior. There are also now 15 outbreak-related cases among staff, up from zero the day before.

Among patients or residents, there are a total of 58 cases. Of those, 45 are outbreak-related cases at Parkwood Institute Main Building and nine are outbreak-related cases at Mount Hope Centre for Long Term Care, up from 19 and six, respectively, on Monday (which was also unchanged from a week ago).

In addition, there are now four non-outbreak cases among patients or residents: two at Mount Hope Centre for Long-Term Care and one each at Parkwood Institute Main Building and Parkwood Institute Mental Health Care Building. There were no non-outbreak patient or resident cases reported on Monday.



St. Joseph’s is currently reporting outbreaks in SM1, MV5 and MV1 at Mount Hope and in 3AE, 3KE, 4BE, 4AE, 4AN, 2Perth, GRU and MSK at Parkwood Institute Main Building.

Cases and testing

Four deaths were reported over the weekend involving a woman in her 90s, a woman in her 70s and a man in his 90s who were all associated with long-term care and had received three doses of vaccine, as well as the death of a woman in her 70s with no association to long-term care and who had not been vaccinated.

Note that due to changes in eligibility for PCR testing, daily case counts are no longer considered a fully reliable reflection of COVID-19 activity in the region.

In total, there have been 24,566 confirmed cases since the onset of the pandemic, including 4,280 active cases (a decrease of 216), 20,023 resolved cases (an increase of 482) and 263 deaths (unchanged from Monday).

The test positivity rate for the week of Dec. 26, 2021, the most recent data available, reached 28.3 per cent in Middlesex-London, up from 15.5 per cent the week of Dec. 19 and 6.9 per cent the week of Dec. 12.

Outbreaks

As of Tuesday, outbreaks are active at the following long-term care homes, retirement homes or hospitals:

Arbor Trace Alzheimer’s Special Care Centre, facility-wide, declared Jan. 4

Babcock Community Care Centre, facility-wide, declared Dec. 31

Chartwell London, Magnolia and Pinebrook areas, declared Dec. 18

Chartwell Parkhill, Countryside Unit, declared Jan. 1

Country Terrace, Nottinghill Unit, declared Dec. 28

Dearness Home, in 5E, 5W, 4E, Oakdale and 2W, declared Dec. 29

Dorchester Terrace, facility-wide, declared Jan. 6

Earls Court Village, first and third floors, declared Jan. 2

Elmwood Place, facility-wide, declared Dec. 27

Extendicare, second and third floors, declared Dec. 24

Henley Place LTC Residence, facility-wide, declared Dec. 29

Highview Residence – Chapin House, facility-wide, declared Jan. 7

Kensington Village, first and second floors, declared Jan. 4

Kensington Village Retirement, Highbury area, declared Jan. 4

LHSC – University Hospital, 7IP Neurosciences, declared Jan. 1

LHSC – Victoria Hospital, PICU, declared Dec. 31

Manor Village at London, 4 West and 4 Centre, declared Jan. 10

McCormick Home, Evergreen unit, declared Dec. 14

McGarrell Place, facility-wide, declared Jan. 1

Meadow Park Care Centre, facility-wide, declared Jan. 1

Middlesex Terrace, third floor, declared Dec. 26

Mount Hope Centre for Long Term Care, SM1, MV5 and MV1, declared Dec. 25

Oakcrossing Retirement Living, facility-wide, declared Jan. 4

Parkwood Institute Main Building, 2 Perth, declared Jan. 5

Parkwood Institute Main Building, 3 Kent/Essex, declared Dec. 31

Parkwood Institute Main Building, 3A-East, declared Dec. 23

Parkwood Institute Main Building, 4 Bruce Elgin, declared Jan. 3

Parkwood Institute Main Building, 4AE/4AN, declared Jan. 9

Parkwood Institute Main Building, 5AN and 5AE, declared Jan. 9

Strathmere Lodge, facility-wide, declared Jan. 6

Village of Glendale Crossing, facility-wide, Lambeth, declared Dec. 25

Westmount Gardens, Daisy Unit, declared Jan. 3

There is also an outbreak at Peoplecare Oak Crossing, in White Pine and Red Oak, declared Dec. 31, but the illness is only described as “respiratory unknown.”

A previous outbreak at Sisters of St. Joseph, care centre, declared Dec. 24, was listed as over as of Jan. 10.

There are no active outbreaks at elementary or secondary schools, child-care or early years centres or post-secondary institutions in the MLHU’s jurisdiction as of Friday.

Vaccinations

The MLHU released updated vaccination data on Tuesday, showing a large increase in the number of third doses administered.



As of Jan. 8, 88.6 per cent of those aged five and older have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, up from 88 per cent a week prior, while 82.7 per cent have had two doses, up from 82.1 per cent a week prior.

The percentage of those aged five and older who’ve received third doses climbed to 31.8 per cent as of Jan. 8 from 25.4 per cent as of Jan. 1. Note that those under 18 are not currently eligible for a third dose.

Additionally, more than 68 per cent of those aged 70 and older have had a third dose.

View image in full screen The percentage of MLHU residents vaccinated by age group as of Jan. 8, 2022. via Middlesex-London Health Unit

The Middlesex-London Health Unit says individuals with COVID-19 symptoms should consider themselves to be positive for COVID-19 and self-isolate.

The health unit has provided information on what to do if you develop symptoms, test positive on a rapid test or PCR test or have been exposed to someone who has tested positive.



Health unit data shows that since Nov. 30, 40.46 per cent of hospitalized cases have involved people who were unvaccinated and 56.49 per cent involved fully vaccinated individuals in that same timeframe. The rest involve those who were partially vaccinated. Note that unvaccinated residents make up only 11.4 per cent of the region’s five-and-older population as of Jan. 8.

On the health unit’s website, residents can find information on pop-up clinics, mass vaccination clinics and pharmacies, as well as guidance for anyone vaccinated outside of the province or country, transportation support for those in need and more.

More to come.