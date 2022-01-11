Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Ontario government set to give update on capacity of health-care system amid Omicron

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 11, 2022 10:15 am
Click to play video: 'Calls for urgent safeguards in Ontario long-term care homes' Calls for urgent safeguards in Ontario long-term care homes
WATCH ABOVE: With a rising number of long-term care homes in outbreak, calls are growing louder for urgent safeguards to be put in place. Caryn Lieberman reports.

TORONTO — The Ontario government is expected to give an update today on the capacity of the province’s health-care system in the face of the fast-spreading Omicron variant of COVID-19.

Health Minister Christine Elliott is set to speak on the issue at 12:30 p.m., alongside the Matthew Anderson, the CEO of Ontario Health.

The province’s health-care system has been under growing strain in recent weeks due to the highly transmissible variant, which has also caused staffing shortages across several sectors.

Read more: Ontario students, teachers to head back to the classroom on Jan. 17, sources say

The number of people in hospital with COVID-19 has skyrocketed, and there has been an overall surge in infections, even as the government limited access to testing to groups deemed more at risk.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Earlier this month, Premier Doug Ford invoked the potential for a “tsunami” of cases as he announced a temporary return to online learning for students.

His office told The Canadian Press on Monday that students will go back to in-person classes on Jan. 17.

Click to play video: 'Focus Ontario: Omicron Surges in Ontario' Focus Ontario: Omicron Surges in Ontario
Focus Ontario: Omicron Surges in Ontario
© 2022 The Canadian Press
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagCOVID tagOntario tagOntario COVID-19 tagOntario COVID tagChristine Elliott tagOntario Hospital Capacity tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers