B.C. health officials to provide COVID-19 update amid record hospitalizations

Amid a spike in hospitalizations because of the COVID Omicron variant, B.C. health officials are holding their weekly media briefing Tuesday afternoon.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix are set to speak at 1:30 p.m. PT. That will be broadcast live here on our website, on BC1 and on the Global BC Facebook page.

As of Monday, 431 people were in hospital with COVID-19 in B.C. — an increase of 82 from Friday. Of those, 95 were in intensive care, which was only a jump of two.

Global News has learned that about 60 per cent of ICU patients are not vaccinated.

Legislative bureau chief Keith Baldrey said it appears people are being discharged quicker after being admitted to hospital for COVID, which supports the belief that Omicron infects people at a higher rate, forcing more hospital admissions, but the stay in hospital is not as long.

Officials reported seven more people had died of complications from the virus as of Monday, bringing the death toll to 2,446 in B.C. since the beginning of the pandemic.

Henry and Dix took part in a Global News town hall on Monday night, and took the public’s questions about the province’s response to the pandemic, with answers on vaccine mandates, booster shots, and adverse effects of the vaccine.

No deaths have been linked to the vaccine in B.bc C. so far, Henry said. A very small number of residents — “single digits” — have died within a month of receiving a shot, she said, but investigations confirmed their deaths were not related to the immunization.

This post will be updated following the news conference at 1:30 p.m.