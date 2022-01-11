SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

B.C. health officials to provide COVID-19 update amid record hospitalizations

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted January 11, 2022 12:41 pm
A nurse attends to a patient in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit at Surrey Memorial Hospital in Surrey, B.C. in this file photo. View image in full screen
A nurse attends to a patient in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit at Surrey Memorial Hospital in Surrey, B.C. in this file photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Amid a spike in hospitalizations because of the COVID Omicron variant, B.C. health officials are holding their weekly media briefing Tuesday afternoon.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix are set to speak at 1:30 p.m. PT. That will be broadcast live here on our website, on BC1 and on the Global BC Facebook page.

Click to play video: 'Dr. Bonnie Henry, Health Minister Adrian Dix answer viewer questions at Global BC’s COVID-19 town hall' Dr. Bonnie Henry, Health Minister Adrian Dix answer viewer questions at Global BC’s COVID-19 town hall
Dr. Bonnie Henry, Health Minister Adrian Dix answer viewer questions at Global BC’s COVID-19 town hall

Read more: Dozens more admitted to B.C. hospitals last weekend as COVID numbers rise

As of Monday, 431 people were in hospital with COVID-19 in B.C. — an increase of 82 from Friday. Of those, 95 were in intensive care, which was only a jump of two.

Trending Stories

Global News has learned that about 60 per cent of ICU patients are not vaccinated.

Legislative bureau chief Keith Baldrey said it appears people are being discharged quicker after being admitted to hospital for COVID, which supports the belief that Omicron infects people at a higher rate, forcing more hospital admissions, but the stay in hospital is not as long.

Officials reported seven more people had died of complications from the virus as of Monday, bringing the death toll to 2,446 in B.C. since the beginning of the pandemic.

Click to play video: 'Dr. Bonnie Henry addresses adverse effects from COVID-19 vaccine in B.C.' Dr. Bonnie Henry addresses adverse effects from COVID-19 vaccine in B.C.
Dr. Bonnie Henry addresses adverse effects from COVID-19 vaccine in B.C.

Read more: Boosters, adverse effects, the ‘super immune’ and more addressed in Global BC COVID-19 town hall

Henry and Dix took part in a Global News town hall on Monday night, and took the public’s questions about the province’s response to the pandemic, with answers on vaccine mandates, booster shots, and adverse effects of the vaccine.

No deaths have been linked to the vaccine in B.bc C. so far, Henry said. A very small number of residents — “single digits” — have died within a month of receiving a shot, she said, but investigations confirmed their deaths were not related to the immunization.

This post will be updated following the news conference at 1:30 p.m.

