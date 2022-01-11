COVID-19: Quebec tops 12,000 deaths as premier to address top doctor’s resignation

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec is reporting 62 new deaths attributed to coronavirus on Tuesday.

Since the start of the health crisis, Quebec has seen more virus-related deaths than any other province in the country, with a total death toll of 12,028.

Quebec also saw another steep increase in pandemic-related hospitalizations in the last 24 hours, with 433 new COVID-19 patients admitted and 245 discharged for an increase of 188.

Of the 2,742 patients in hospital, 255 are in intensive care.

Another 8,710 COVID-19 cases were reported on Tuesday.

However, health officials warn it is not representative of the current situation since access to screening centres is restricted to high-risk groups such as health-care workers, police officers and first responders.

A total of 39,149 samples were taken on Monday with a positivity rate at 20.1 per cent.

Vaccination against COVID-19 continues with 97,295 doses administered on Monday.

To date, Quebec has reported 758,576 infections and 646,100 recoveries.

Quebec Premier François Legault is set to make his first public comments Tuesday afternoon to address the resignation of the province’s top doctor.

Quebec’s public health director Dr. Horacio Arruda resigned on Monday after serving as the province’s top health official throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

— With files from The Canadian Press