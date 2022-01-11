SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

COVID-19: Quebec tops 12,000 deaths as premier to address top doctor’s resignation

By Annabelle Olivier Global News
Posted January 11, 2022 11:46 am
Click to play video: 'COVID-19: Walk-in vaccination clinics hard to come by on Montreal’s West Island' COVID-19: Walk-in vaccination clinics hard to come by on Montreal’s West Island
Immunization efforts continue in Quebec with people aged 40 and older eligible to make appointments for a third dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. By next week, all Quebec adults will be able to register for their booster shot. But as Tim Sargeant reports, some say more efforts need to be made to speed up the vaccination campaign.

Quebec is reporting 62 new deaths attributed to coronavirus on Tuesday.

Since the start of the health crisis, Quebec has seen more virus-related deaths than any other province in the country, with a total death toll of 12,028.

Quebec also saw another steep increase in pandemic-related hospitalizations in the last 24 hours, with 433 new COVID-19 patients admitted and 245 discharged for an increase of 188.

Read more: Quebec’s public health director Horacio Arruda resigns amid latest COVID-19 wave

Of the 2,742 patients in hospital, 255 are in intensive care.

Another 8,710 COVID-19 cases were reported on Tuesday.

However, health officials warn it is not representative of the current situation since access to screening centres is restricted to high-risk groups such as health-care workers, police officers and first responders.

A total of 39,149 samples were taken on Monday with a positivity rate at 20.1 per cent.

Read more: Dozens of COVID-19 fines possible after police bust illegal hockey game at Laval arena

Vaccination against COVID-19 continues with 97,295 doses administered on Monday.

To date, Quebec has reported 758,576 infections and 646,100 recoveries.

Quebec Premier François Legault is set to make his first public comments Tuesday afternoon to address the resignation of the province’s top doctor.

Quebec’s public health director Dr. Horacio Arruda resigned on Monday after serving as the province’s top health official throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

You can watch the livestream above starting at 1 p.m.

— With files from The Canadian Press

