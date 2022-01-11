SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

Quebec to impose a tax on people who are unvaccinated from COVID-19

By Annabelle Olivier Global News
Posted January 11, 2022 1:30 pm
Quebec Premier Francois Legault speaks during a news conference in Montreal, Thursday, December 30, 2021. Montreal police say 57 people were ticketed and one arrested at a protest against Quebec's provincewide curfew on Saturday night. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes. View image in full screen
Quebec Premier Francois Legault speaks during a news conference in Montreal, Thursday, December 30, 2021. Montreal police say 57 people were ticketed and one arrested at a protest against Quebec's provincewide curfew on Saturday night. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes. Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

Quebec is announcing it will impose a health tax on Quebecers who refuse to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

Quebec Premier François Legault made the announcement in Montreal on Tuesday afternoon, as the number of pandemic-related hospitalizations continues to climb.

Legault said he felt the ire of the vaccinated towards the unvaccinated who he blamed for clogging up the province’s hospitals.

Only 10 per cent of the population is unvaccinated but they make up 50 per cent of patients in intensive care beds, according to the premier.

“A health contribution will be charged to all adults that don’t want to get vaccinated. We are there now,” he said.

Trending Stories

“Those who refuse to get the shot bring a financial burden to hospital staff and Quebecers. The 10 per cent of the population can’t burden the 90 per cent.”

Legault said there will be an exemption for those who can’t be vaccinated for medical reasons.

Read more: Quebec’s public health director Horacio Arruda resigns amid latest COVID-19 wave

— More to come…

