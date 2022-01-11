Quebec to impose a tax on people who are unvaccinated from COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec is announcing it will impose a health tax on Quebecers who refuse to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

Quebec Premier François Legault made the announcement in Montreal on Tuesday afternoon, as the number of pandemic-related hospitalizations continues to climb.

Legault said he felt the ire of the vaccinated towards the unvaccinated who he blamed for clogging up the province’s hospitals.

Only 10 per cent of the population is unvaccinated but they make up 50 per cent of patients in intensive care beds, according to the premier.

Legault announces Quebec is looking into an extra tax on the unvaccinated because of the extra burden they are having on the health system. — Dan Spector (@danspector) January 11, 2022

“A health contribution will be charged to all adults that don’t want to get vaccinated. We are there now,” he said.

“Those who refuse to get the shot bring a financial burden to hospital staff and Quebecers. The 10 per cent of the population can’t burden the 90 per cent.”

Legault said there will be an exemption for those who can’t be vaccinated for medical reasons.

