Safety measures in Ontario schools ‘not enough’: Teachers’ union

Teachers’ unions are expressing safety concerns ahead of schools reopening in Ontario next week, as the government sharply limits access to PCR tests for students and teachers.

Karen Brown, president of the Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario, said while many teachers want to return to in-person learning and feel it is the “best way” to engage with students, some are still concerned about whether there will be enough safety measures in place by Monday to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in schools.

Her union and the Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation are calling for more HEPA filters in schools, reduced class sizes to promote physical distancing, along with COVID-19 testing, tracing and monitoring to ensure a safe return to schools.

Brown said she thinks parents should brace themselves “for a lot of interruptions.”

“What they’ve announced so far is not enough,” Brown added.

“We’re almost two years into this pandemic. Why are we still asking for those things? And we need to have testing, we need the rapid antigen testing happening, and the contract tracing to occur.”

Education Minister Stephen Lecce and Ontario’s chief medical officer of health, Dr. Kieran Moore, are set to make an announcement Wednesday on preparations underway for the return to in-person learning.

In a written statement issued Tuesday, Lecce said the government has been preparing for the return of in-class learning “by doing as much as we can to improve ventilation, provide high quality PPE and expand access to vaccinations.”

He said the province has shipped 9.1 million non-fitted N95 masks for staff and more than four million three-ply masks for students, with more shipments to be sent over the coming weeks and months.

It has also accelerated access to booster shots for education and child-care staff, and is deploying 3,000 more HEPA filter units to schools boards, in addition to the existing 70,000 HEPA filter units and other ventilation devices in schools.

Lecce said the province is continuing take-home PCR testing eligibility for symptomatic students and education staff, but new Ministry of Health guidance shows that take-home PCR self-collection kits will only be provided to students and staff who become symptomatic while at school.

The test kits will only be given to students or staff who develop fever or chills, a cough, shortness of breath or a loss of taste or smell, or two or more symptoms such as a runny nose, sore throat or muscle aches.

If an individual has only one of the latter symptoms, or a different symptom like pink eye, they should isolate until symptoms are improving for at least 24 hours, or 48 hours if gastrointestinal symptoms are present, the document notes. In these cases, household members are not required to isolate.

The ministry said PCR kits will not be provided to entire cohorts or school populations.

The ministry said those waiting for the result of a COVID-19 test, or who cannot access a test, must isolate at home regardless of vaccination status, along with others in their household. Isolation requirements range from five days to 10 days based on age, vaccination status and if an individual is immunocompromised.

The government said that due to widespread transmission and the inability to test all symptomatic individuals, schools will not be routinely notifying students if they are exposed to a positive case, or if a child or student or staff is absent due to symptoms associated with COVID-19.

Karen Littlewood, president of the Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Foundation, questioned how it is safe to reopen schools when Ontario continues reporting record numbers of COVID-19 patients in hospitals and in intensive care, along with strains on the health-care system.

“We want to be in class, we want to be face to face, but I don’t know what’s changed since the tsunami that was announced last week,” Littlewood said.

Ontario reported 3,220 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 and 477 people in intensive care on Tuesday. There were also 250 patients on ventilators due to COVID-19.