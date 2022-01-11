SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

Canada will have enough vaccines for 4th doses if needed, Trudeau says

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 11, 2022 10:01 am
Click to play video: 'Demand soars in Ontario for COVID-19 tests and booster shots' Demand soars in Ontario for COVID-19 tests and booster shots
WATCH: Demand soars in Ontario for COVID-19 tests and booster shots – Dec 22, 2021

Justin Trudeau says Canada will have enough COVID-19 vaccines for all those eligible to receive a fourth dose if needed.

The prime minister spoke with provincial and territorial leaders yesterday, and a statement issued by his office says he assured them Canada has secured enough shots for a third and potential fourth round of vaccinations.

The statement says Ottawa will do all it can to help provinces and territories cope with the fifth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, as infections fuelled by the Omicron variant threaten to overwhelm health systems.

Read more: Trudeau pressed on COVID-19 rapid tests, antiviral pills in call with premiers

The federal government has said provinces and territories will receive a combined 140 million rapid tests this month, although the statement did not provide any new details on when the deliveries will be scheduled.

Story continues below advertisement

The statement says Trudeau also emphasized the need to promote support programs, such as the federal wage subsidy, to help people and businesses survive the latest lockdowns and public health restrictions.

The call with the first ministers came as COVID-19 case numbers and hospitalizations continue to surge throughout Canada.

Trending Stories
Click to play video: 'COVID-19: WHO says ‘blanket booster programs’ will prolong pandemic' COVID-19: WHO says ‘blanket booster programs’ will prolong pandemic
COVID-19: WHO says ‘blanket booster programs’ will prolong pandemic – Dec 22, 2021

Quebec reported an all-time high of 2,554 patients, 248 of whom are in intensive care, while Ontario confirmed 2,467 hospitalizations and 438 patients in the ICU.

The provinces also recorded a combined total of 20,279 new COVID cases, although the true number is likely much higher due to a lack of access to testing.

The Ontario government is expected to provide an update today on the capacity of its health-care system in the face of the highly transmissible Omicron variant.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: 4th COVID-19 vaccine dose -- What’s the science behind another booster?

The rampant spread of the Omicron variant across the country has stoked alarm south of the border, where the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a fresh Level 4 “avoid travel” advisory for Canada, citing a “very high” level of COVID-19 in the country. It urged anyone who must go to be fully vaccinated.

That quickly prompted the State Department to revise its travel advisory, which had been at Level 3, “reconsider travel,” to upgrade its advice to Level 4: “Do not travel to Canada due to COVID-19.”

© 2022 The Canadian Press
