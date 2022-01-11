Extreme cold warnings in N.B. as frigid weather sets in across the Maritimes

Send this page to someone via email

Environment Canada has issued extreme cold warnings for part of New Brunswick as temperatures fall across the region.

The weather agency issued the warnings for central and northwestern New Brunswick, saying a period of very cold wind chills is expected to begin late Tuesday evening into Wednesday.

The coldest wind chills in that area could reach -36 C, it said.

“Extreme cold puts everyone at risk,” Environment Canada said. “Cover up. Frostbite can develop within minutes on exposed skin, especially with wind chill.”

Environment Canada issues extreme cold warnings when very cold temperatures or wind chill could create an elevated risk to health, such as frost bite and hypothermia.

It’s bound to be a cold night in other parts of the Maritimes as well. According to Environment Canada, the rest of New Brunswick is expected to have temperatures fall to -20 C or below overnight, with wind chills of -29 to -30.

Environment Canada didn’t issue any extreme cold warnings for neighbouring Nova Scotia, but temperatures across the province are expected to drop down to lows of -15 to -20 Tuesday night, with wind chills down to -25 in some areas.