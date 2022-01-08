Menu

Weather

Thousands lose power as windy winter storm sweeps through East Coast

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 8, 2022 10:54 am
Click to play video: 'Heavy snow, blizzard conditions set to hit Atlantic Canada' Heavy snow, blizzard conditions set to hit Atlantic Canada
Atlantic Canada is bracing for a fierce winter storm this wekeend. Global News chief meteorologist Anthony Farnell reports on what to expect, and what other wintry weather is on the way for the rest of the country.

A winter storm that included powerful winds and heavy snowfall left thousands without power overnight Saturday in the Maritimes, with the storm expected to continue into Newfoundland through the day.

Environment Canada says the nor’easter brought 10 to 40 centimetres of wet snow to portions of Nova Scotia, New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island and winds gusted between 70 and 100 kilometres per hour on Friday night.

As of mid-morning on Saturday, Nova Scotia Power reported about 37,000 customers had lost electricity, while in New Brunswick there were 400 customers without power and P.E.I. had about 6,900 utility customers with outages.

Read more: Delays continue for some HRM modular units as winter storm approaches

Power crews were out and working on the outages through the day as clear skies gradually emerged across most of the region, though some snow and wind continued through the morning in parts of P.E.I. and Cape Breton, N.S.

Meanwhile, Environment Canada forecasts Newfoundland will experience the storm through the day Saturday, with wind gusts projected to reach about 100 kilometres per hour in eastern portions of the province.

There are also blizzard warnings in effect for parts of northern Newfoundland and southeastern Labrador.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 8, 2022.

Click to play video: 'Heavy snow, blizzard conditions set to hit Atlantic Canada' Heavy snow, blizzard conditions set to hit Atlantic Canada
© 2022 The Canadian Press
