SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Calgary Stampeders, QB Bo Levi Mitchell agree to restructured contract

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 7, 2022 1:31 pm
Calgary Stampeders quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell passes during first half CFL football action against the B.C. Lions, in Vancouver, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019. View image in full screen
Calgary Stampeders quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell passes during first half CFL football action against the B.C. Lions, in Vancouver, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

The Calgary Stampeders have agreed to a restructured contract with star quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell.

Details of the deal were not released, but Mitchell said in a statement that he understands it was in his best interest to restructure his contract so the team could resign backup quarterback Jake Maier and other players.

“Having another winning QB in the room will only make us stronger,” Mitchell said. “My driving force still is and always will be, to be the best QB for the Calgary Stampeders that I can be and I look forward to a successful 2022 season.”

Read more: Calgary Stampeders re-sign QB Jake Maier

Maier, 24, slotted in as starter after Mitchell suffered a broken leg early in the 2021 season and missed three games.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Stampeders president and general manager John Hufnagel said in a statement that Mitchell has “yet again demonstrated a team-first mentality.”

Mitchell is heading into the final year of a four-year contract with the Stamps after throwing for 2,594 yards, 10 touchdowns and 13 interceptions in 11 games last season.

Read more: Calgary Stampeders president says club has already started preparing free agent gameplan

The 31-year-old from Katy, Texas, has played all nine seasons of his CFL career in Calgary, winning two Grey Cups and twice earning the title of the league’s most-outstanding player.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
CFL tagCalgary Stampeders tagCalgary Sports tagBo Levi Mitchell tagCalgary Football tagBo Levi Mitchell contract tagBo Levi Mitchell restructured contract tagCalgary Stampeders quarterback tagCFL Bo Levi Mitchell tagStamps Bo Levi Mitchell tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers