Calgary Stampeders, QB Bo Levi Mitchell agree to restructured contract

Send this page to someone via email

The Calgary Stampeders have agreed to a restructured contract with star quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell.

Details of the deal were not released, but Mitchell said in a statement that he understands it was in his best interest to restructure his contract so the team could resign backup quarterback Jake Maier and other players.

“Having another winning QB in the room will only make us stronger,” Mitchell said. “My driving force still is and always will be, to be the best QB for the Calgary Stampeders that I can be and I look forward to a successful 2022 season.”

Maier, 24, slotted in as starter after Mitchell suffered a broken leg early in the 2021 season and missed three games.

Story continues below advertisement

Stampeders president and general manager John Hufnagel said in a statement that Mitchell has “yet again demonstrated a team-first mentality.”

Mitchell is heading into the final year of a four-year contract with the Stamps after throwing for 2,594 yards, 10 touchdowns and 13 interceptions in 11 games last season.

Read more: Calgary Stampeders president says club has already started preparing free agent gameplan

The 31-year-old from Katy, Texas, has played all nine seasons of his CFL career in Calgary, winning two Grey Cups and twice earning the title of the league’s most-outstanding player.