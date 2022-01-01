Calgary Stampeders re-sign QB Jake Maier

Send this page to someone via email

The Calgary Stampeders have re-signed American quarterback Jake Maier, who emerged as a dependable backup to Bo Levi Mitchell last season.

Maier played 11 games for the Stampeders during his rookie CFL season in 2021 and made three starts. He completed 95 of 148 passes (64.2-per cent) for 1,211 yards, five touchdowns and three interceptions.

He had three 300-yard passing games and was the first player in CFL history to crack the 300-yard milestone in each of his first three starts.

Edmonton Elks' Mathieu Betts, right, tries to block as pass from Calgary Stampeders Jake Maier during first half CFL football action in Calgary, Monday, Sept. 6, 2021.

Maier also carried the ball 16 times for 31 yards and two touchdowns and made one catch for six yards.

Maier won his CFL debut in Week 3 in place on an injured Mitchell as Calgary beat Montreal 28-22.

He set a franchise record the following week by completing 17 consecutive passes in an 18-16 loss at Winnipeg.

Making his third start on the final week of the season, Maier he helped the Stampeders rally from a 12-point deficit with five minutes remaining for a 13-12 win over the Blue Bombers.

“Jake showed great promise during his rookie season and made a remarkably rapid adjustment to the Canadian game,” Stampeders president and general manager John Hufnagel said in a statement.

“I look forward to seeing him continue his development next season.”

