Hicks scores two TDs as Argos bounce Tiger-Cats

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HAMILTON – Sam Hicks scored two touchdowns to lead the Toronto Argonauts past the visiting Hamilton Tiger-Cats 20-10 on Saturday in the first CFL exhibition game for both teams.

Hicks ran for 25 yards on five carries for Toronto. He scored on a nine-yard scamper in the third quarter before adding a four-yard TD run in the fourth as the Argos outscored Hamilton 20-3 in the second half.

In other exhibition action Saturday, the Edmonton Elks host the B.C. Lions, while the Winnipeg Blue Bombers visit the Grey Cup-champion Saskatchewan Roughriders.

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Hamilton’s Larry Rountree III opened the scoring with a 46-yard TD run in the first quarter. Rountree, who spent two seasons with the NFL’s Los Angeles Chargers as well as time with the UFL-champion Birmingham Stallions, ran for a game-high 86 yards and the TD on nine carries.

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Hamilton was flagged 11 times for 144 yards in penalties. Toronto had seven penalties for 73 yards.

Chad Kelly made his first start for Toronto since suffering a leg injury in the ’24 East Division final that sidelined him the entire 2025 campaign. The CFL’s outstanding player in 2023 completed three-of-seven passes for 29 yards and ran for twice for 24 yards.

Veteran Bo Levi Mitchell, the East Division’s outstanding player the last two seasons, started for Hamilton. Mitchell completed all three passes he attempted for 50 yards.

Jake Dolegala completed five-of-14 passes for 61 yards with an interceptions while Canadian Tre Ford was two-of-10 passing for 14 yard and added 17 yards rushing on two carries.

The two teams square off again Friday night in Guelph, Ont., in their final pre-season contests. Hamilton will open the ’26 regular season on June 4 hosting the Montreal Alouettes.

Toronto opens its season June 12 in Montreal.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 23, 2026.