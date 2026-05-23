SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Hicks scores two TDs as Argos bounce Tiger-Cats

By The Canadian Press The Canadian Press
Posted May 23, 2026 7:22 pm
1 min read
Toronto Argonauts quarterback Chad Kelly (12) throws a pass during first quarter CFL Eastern Conference Final football action Saturday, November 9, 2024 in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes. View image in full screen
Toronto Argonauts quarterback Chad Kelly (12) throws a pass during first quarter CFL Eastern Conference Final football action Saturday, November 9, 2024 in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes. ryr
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

HAMILTON – Sam Hicks scored two touchdowns to lead the Toronto Argonauts past the visiting Hamilton Tiger-Cats 20-10 on Saturday in the first CFL exhibition game for both teams.

Hicks ran for 25 yards on five carries for Toronto. He scored on a nine-yard scamper in the third quarter before adding a four-yard TD run in the fourth as the Argos outscored Hamilton 20-3 in the second half.

In other exhibition action Saturday, the Edmonton Elks host the B.C. Lions, while the Winnipeg Blue Bombers visit the Grey Cup-champion Saskatchewan Roughriders.

Related Videos
Click to play video: 'Tickets for 113th Grey Cup in Calgary are now on sale'
Tickets for 113th Grey Cup in Calgary are now on sale
Story continues below advertisement

Hamilton’s Larry Rountree III opened the scoring with a 46-yard TD run in the first quarter. Rountree, who spent two seasons with the NFL’s Los Angeles Chargers as well as time with the UFL-champion Birmingham Stallions, ran for a game-high 86 yards and the TD on nine carries.

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.

Get breaking National news

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Hamilton was flagged 11 times for 144 yards in penalties. Toronto had seven penalties for 73 yards.

Chad Kelly made his first start for Toronto since suffering a leg injury in the ’24 East Division final that sidelined him the entire 2025 campaign. The CFL’s outstanding player in 2023 completed three-of-seven passes for 29 yards and ran for twice for 24 yards.

Veteran Bo Levi Mitchell, the East Division’s outstanding player the last two seasons, started for Hamilton. Mitchell completed all three passes he attempted for 50 yards.

Jake Dolegala completed five-of-14 passes for 61 yards with an interceptions while Canadian Tre Ford was two-of-10 passing for 14 yard and added 17 yards rushing on two carries.

The two teams square off again Friday night in Guelph, Ont., in their final pre-season contests. Hamilton will open the ’26 regular season on June 4 hosting the Montreal Alouettes.

Toronto opens its season June 12 in Montreal.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 23, 2026.

Advertisement

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices