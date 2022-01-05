West Kelowna, B.C. man wanted in connection with violent assault: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

A West Kelowna, B.C., man wanted in connection with a violent assault on the last day of 2021 should not be approached, RCMP said in a Wednesday press release.

Dayton Lloyd McAlpine, 34, has been charged with assault causing bodily harm and a warrant has been issued for his arrest, relating to a fight alleged to have occurred Dec. 31, 2021, just before 8 a.m.

West Kelowna RCMP said that’s when they were called to a residence on Cameron Road for a report of an assault, adding McAlpine had fled prior to their arrival. Police did not disclose the relationship between the victim and the accused, the status of the victim or the nature of the conflict.

RCMP said McAlpine is five-feet-eight-inches tlal and 130 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes.

He has a tattoo of “DLM” on his right forearm. He may be driving a white 2009 Ford Focus sedan with British Columbia licence plate KJ527A.

“RCMP warn the general public not to approach McAlpine and if he is spotted, to call 911 immediately,” Cpl. Tammy Lobb, Media Relations Officer for the Kelowna Regional Detachment, said in a press release.

Anyone with information on the current whereabouts of McAlpine is asked to contact the West Kelowna RCMP at 250-768-2880.

To remain completely anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leave a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net