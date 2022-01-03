Body of West Kelowna man found during informal search

The search for a West Kelowna man has come to a tragic end.

“It is with great sadness that I tell you that the body of my beloved son, James, was found late (Sunday) afternoon,” Pat Wood said in a social media statement.

“I would like to thank each one of you for your kind thoughts, prayers, and words of encouragement. Also extended thanks to those who had stepped forward to assist our family to find this closure.”

Mounties said Monday that they received a report of human remains located by a group snowshoeing in the area of Smith Creek Road. They had been assisting in an informal search to locate the missing man, who was reported to have been last seen in the area in early November.

James Wood, 27, went missing Nov. 8, 2021 and was described by his mother to have significant cognitive and physical difficulties, and she had been worried for his well-being for months.

“Officers from the West Kelowna RCMP have been in contact with the man’s family and provided them with this tragic update,” Cpl. Tammy Lobb, media relations officer for the Kelowna Regional RCMP said in a press release. “Our thoughts are with the family of the man during this difficult time.”

At this time, RCMP said criminality is not suspected. The BC Coroners Service is also investigating to determine how, where, when and by what means he came to his death.