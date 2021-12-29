Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Woman with knife arrested under Mental Health Act: West Kelowna RCMP

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted December 29, 2021 7:45 pm
The side of an RCMP vehicle View image in full screen
According to police, the 61-year-old woman was arrested in the lobby of a hotel along the 3000 block of Carrington Road. Global News

A woman with a knife was arrested on Wednesday morning, say West Kelowna RCMP, under the Mental Health Act for uttering threats.

According to police, the 61-year-old woman was arrested in the lobby of a hotel along the 3000 block of Carrington Road.

West Kelowna RCMP say when officers arrived just after 10 a.m., the woman was in distress, was in possession of a knife and had suffered self-inflicted knife wounds. Police also said she was threatening self-harm.

Read more: COVID-19: Okanagan mental health professionals discuss Omicron’s psychological impact

Police say the incident was de-escalated and the woman was safely arrested.

Trending Stories

“Thankfully our officers were able to bring this incident to a peaceful resolution,” said Cpl. Tammy Lobb, “and no innocent bystanders or employees were injured.”

Story continues below advertisement

Police say the incident is under investigation and that charges may be pending.

Click to play video: 'Mental health struggles intensify as the pandemic continues on' Mental health struggles intensify as the pandemic continues on
Mental health struggles intensify as the pandemic continues on – Dec 21, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMP tagOkanagan tagMental Health tagcentral okanagan tagWest Kelowna tagWest Kelowna RCMP tagMental Health Act tagWest Kelowna Hotel taghotel arrest tagMental Health Act arrest tagWest Kelowna hotel arrest tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers