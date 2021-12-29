Woman with knife arrested under Mental Health Act: West Kelowna RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

A woman with a knife was arrested on Wednesday morning, say West Kelowna RCMP, under the Mental Health Act for uttering threats.

According to police, the 61-year-old woman was arrested in the lobby of a hotel along the 3000 block of Carrington Road.

West Kelowna RCMP say when officers arrived just after 10 a.m., the woman was in distress, was in possession of a knife and had suffered self-inflicted knife wounds. Police also said she was threatening self-harm.

Police say the incident was de-escalated and the woman was safely arrested.

“Thankfully our officers were able to bring this incident to a peaceful resolution,” said Cpl. Tammy Lobb, “and no innocent bystanders or employees were injured.”

Police say the incident is under investigation and that charges may be pending.

