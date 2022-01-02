2 arrested after protest against COVID-19 restrictions at Alberta health minister’s home

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police have made arrests after a protest was held outside Alberta Health Minister Jason Copping’s house, though details remain mum.

Around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, CPS received reports of a disturbance outside of a home in the Varsity neighbourhood.

Police said about 50 people were protesting against current public health orders.

As people began to disperse, police noticed two men who were there to be “in breach of a valid court order.”

As a result, the men were arrested and taken into custody. In a news release, CPS said they won’t name the individuals until they have been formally charged.

Video posted to pastor Artur Pawlowski‘s Facebook page just after 6 p.m. on the same day shows both him and his brother, Dawid Pawlowski, being arrested by Calgary police.

The controversial pastor along with his brother were arrested back in May 2021 for organizing an illegal gathering as well as promoting and attending illegal gatherings. The pair held church services that ignored Alberta’s COVID-19 rules on masking and physical distancing.

Back in October, Justice Adam Germain sparred the brothers from jail time; however, gave out hefty fines along with conditions including a year probation the pair must follow. Artur was fined $23,000, while Dawid was fined $10,000.

Court documents state within the one-year probation period, the pair must keep the peace and be of good behaviour, obey all Alberta Health Services Health Orders relating to COVID-19, and complete 120 hours of community service, excluding the pastor’s street church.

Conditions include when they are exercising their right of free speech and speaking out against AHS Health Orders and AHS health recommendations — in a public gathering or public forum (including electronic social media) — they must indicate in communications the following:

“I am also aware that the views I am expressing to you on this occasion may not be views held by the majority of medical experts in Alberta.

While I may disagree with them, I am obliged to inform you that the majority of medical experts favour social distancing, mask-wearing, and avoiding large crowds to reduce the spread of COVID-19. Most medical experts also support participation in a vaccination program unless for a valid religious or medical reason you cannot be vaccinated. Vaccinations have been shown statistically to save lives and to reduce the severity of COVID-19 symptoms.”

The brothers must also stay within Alberta unless for a family emergency that must be approved by their probation officers.

Global News has reached out to the health minister for comment, but as of the time of this publication, hadn’t heard back.

