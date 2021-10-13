SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Fines but no jail time for Alberta men guilty of violating COVID-19 rules

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 13, 2021 2:35 pm
A protest outside the Whistle Stop Café in Mirror, Alta., Saturday, May 8, 2021 against COVID-19 public health regulations. View image in full screen
A protest outside the Whistle Stop Café in Mirror, Alta., Saturday, May 8, 2021 against COVID-19 public health regulations. Global News

An Alberta judge has decided to spare a pastor, his brother and a cafe owner jail time for violating COVID-19 rules because he didn’t want the three men to cash in on the notoriety of additional time behind bars.

Justice Adam Germain says that Pastor Artur Pawlowski and his brother, Dawid Pawlowski, will face stiff fines because they would like nothing better than to become martyrs with additional time in jail.

Read more: Pastor Artur Pawlowski arrested again in Calgary

Alberta Health Services had recommended 21 days for the pastor and 10 days for his brother, but Germain opted for a $23,000 fine for Artur Pawlowski and $10,000 for Dawid Pawlowski plus probation, which will prevent them from leaving Alberta.

Click to play video: 'COVID-19: Calgary police arrest 2 church service organizers for violating new court order' COVID-19: Calgary police arrest 2 church service organizers for violating new court order
COVID-19: Calgary police arrest 2 church service organizers for violating new court order – May 8, 2021

The Pawlowski brothers, who are from Calgary, were arrested in May and accused of organizing an illegal gathering as well as promoting and attending an illegal gathering.

Story continues below advertisement

Christopher Scott, owner of the Whistle Stop Cafe in the hamlet of Mirror, northeast of Red Deer, will pay $20,000 in fines and get 18 months probation as well.

Read more: ‘Deliberate and wilful’: Calgary judge finds pastor, cafe owner guilty of flouting COVID rules

He was also arrested in May at the end of an anti-lockdown rally.

Germain says the three men were on the wrong side of science and the wrong side of common sense in their actions.

Click to play video: 'Whistle Stop Café closed by AHS, RCMP after flouting COVID-19 rules for months in central Alberta' Whistle Stop Café closed by AHS, RCMP after flouting COVID-19 rules for months in central Alberta
Whistle Stop Café closed by AHS, RCMP after flouting COVID-19 rules for months in central Alberta – May 5, 2021
© 2021 The Canadian Press
COVID tagAlberta Coronavirus tagAlberta crime tagAlberta Court tagWhistle Stop Cafe tagCOVID Rules tagArtur Pawlowski tagmirror alberta tagDawid Pawlowski tagalberta covid rules tagwhistle stop cafe alberta tagmirror alberta cafe tagBreaking COVID rules tagPastor Artur Pawlowski tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers