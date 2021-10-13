Fines but no jail time for Alberta men guilty of violating COVID-19 rules

Send this page to someone via email

An Alberta judge has decided to spare a pastor, his brother and a cafe owner jail time for violating COVID-19 rules because he didn’t want the three men to cash in on the notoriety of additional time behind bars.

Justice Adam Germain says that Pastor Artur Pawlowski and his brother, Dawid Pawlowski, will face stiff fines because they would like nothing better than to become martyrs with additional time in jail.

Alberta Health Services had recommended 21 days for the pastor and 10 days for his brother, but Germain opted for a $23,000 fine for Artur Pawlowski and $10,000 for Dawid Pawlowski plus probation, which will prevent them from leaving Alberta.

The Pawlowski brothers, who are from Calgary, were arrested in May and accused of organizing an illegal gathering as well as promoting and attending an illegal gathering.

Christopher Scott, owner of the Whistle Stop Cafe in the hamlet of Mirror, northeast of Red Deer, will pay $20,000 in fines and get 18 months probation as well.

He was also arrested in May at the end of an anti-lockdown rally.

Germain says the three men were on the wrong side of science and the wrong side of common sense in their actions.

