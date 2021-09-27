Pastor Artur Pawlowski arrested again in Calgary

Send this page to someone via email

Controversial pastor Artur Pawlowski was arrested on the tarmac at the Calgary International Airport on Monday afternoon.

Pawlowski’s lawyer Sarah Miller confirmed her client was taken into custody but she is unclear on what the exact charges are.

Miller said Pawlowski landed in Calgary after being in the U.S.

Pawlowski and his brother Dawid were arrested in May for organizing an illegal gathering as well as promoting and attending an illegal gathering. They held church services that flouted rules on masking and physical distancing.

In June, the brothers were found guilty of contempt after deliberately violating COVID-19 health orders.

At the sentencing hearing earlier this month, Alberta Health Services asked that Artur be jailed for 21 days and Dawid be sentenced to 10 days. The court was asked to fine Artur $2,000 and impose $15,000 in costs.

A decision on that matter is expected on Oct. 13.

– With files from The Canadian Press