Comments

Crime

Pastor Artur Pawlowski arrested again in Calgary

By Kaylen Small Global News
Posted September 27, 2021 10:21 pm
Artur Pawlowski speaks in a video recorded on Saturday, May 8, 2021, as he and his brother Dawid are arrested. View image in full screen
Artur Pawlowski speaks in a video recorded on Saturday, May 8, 2021, as he and his brother Dawid are arrested. Credit: Artur Pawlowski/Facebook

Controversial pastor Artur Pawlowski was arrested on the tarmac at the Calgary International Airport on Monday afternoon.

Pawlowski’s lawyer Sarah Miller confirmed her client was taken into custody but she is unclear on what the exact charges are.

Miller said Pawlowski landed in Calgary after being in the U.S.

Read more: COVID-19: Calgary police arrest 2 church service organizers for violating new court order

Pawlowski and his brother Dawid were arrested in May for organizing an illegal gathering as well as promoting and attending an illegal gathering. They held church services that flouted rules on masking and physical distancing.

In June, the brothers were found guilty of contempt after deliberately violating COVID-19 health orders.

Read more: Sentencing arguments delayed for Alberta men found guilty of flouting COVID-19 restrictions

At the sentencing hearing earlier this month, Alberta Health Services asked that Artur be jailed for 21 days and Dawid be sentenced to 10 days. The court was asked to fine Artur $2,000 and impose $15,000 in costs.

A decision on that matter is expected on Oct. 13.

– With files from The Canadian Press

