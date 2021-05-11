Menu

Canada

Court date set for Calgary pastor accused of organizing and promoting gatherings

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 11, 2021 2:13 pm
Artur Pawlowski speaks in a video recorded on Saturday, May 8, 2021, as he and his brother Dawid are arrested. View image in full screen
Artur Pawlowski speaks in a video recorded on Saturday, May 8, 2021, as he and his brother Dawid are arrested. Credit: Artur Pawlowski/Facebook

A court date has been set for a Calgary pastor accused of violating public health orders to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Calgary police released Artur Pawlowski from custody yesterday evening.

He was arrested Saturday and charged for organizing an illegal in-person gathering, and promoting and attending an illegal gathering.

Read more: COVID-19: Calgary police arrest 2 church service organizers for violating new court order

The 48-year-old pastor’s arrest followed a court order that allowed Alberta Health Services and police to take legal action against organizers of advertised illegal gatherings breaching COVID-19 public health orders.

The agency says there is an urgent need to minimize spread to protect all Albertans as COVID-19 cases increase in the province.

Pawlowski is to appear in court on May 17.

Read more: Calgary council considering options for voters list after candidate with racist history threatens doxxing AHS employees

Rallies and protests against lockdowns, masks and other COVID-19 regulations have been occurring regularly in Alberta.

Also Saturday, police ticketed protesters leaving a rally against public health restrictions outside a central Alberta cafe after the establishment was closed by health officials earlier in the week.

Hundreds of people also gathered the weekend before near Bowden, also in central Alberta, for a pre-advertised maskless “No More Lockdowns”’ protest rodeo.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagCalgary Police Service tagAlberta Coronavirus tagAlberta Health Services tagArtur Pawlowski tagDawid Pawlowski tagAlberta public health order tag

