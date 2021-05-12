4 people ticketed after hundreds attend anti-lockdown rally at Alberta cafe: RCMP

By
The Staff
The Canadian Press
Posted May 12, 2021 1:59 pm
Updated May 12, 2021 2:03 pm
Smaller font
Descrease article font size
-A
Larger font
Increase article font size
A
+
RCMP say they ticketed four people after an anti-lockdown rally was attended by hundreds in central
Alberta over the weekend.
A
“Save Alberta Campout Protest” was held Saturday outside the Whistle Stop Cafe in the hamlet of Mirror, Alta., to support owner Chris Scott as health officials had closed his business earlier in the week. READ MORE: Pre-emptive injunction granted against planned protest by Whistle Stop Café operator
Alberta Health Services had said they received hundreds of complaints about the cafe and that it had not been complying with
COVID-19 restrictions.
Scott, who also organized the rally, stood on a stage in the rain and rallied the crowd to challenge measures meant to curb the spread of the virus.
Chris Scott, owner of the Whistle Stop Café speaks during a rally against measures taken by government and health authorities to curb the spread of COVID-19 at his café in Mirror, Alta., on Saturday, May 8, 2021. The café was shut down by AHS for not complying with COVID-19 rules.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
A protest outside the Whistle Stop Café in Mirror, Alta., Saturday, May 8, 2021 against COVID-19 public health regulations.
Global News
A protest outside the Whistle Stop Café in Mirror, Alta., Saturday, May 8, 2021 against COVID-19 public health regulations.
Global News
A protest outside the Whistle Stop Café in Mirror, Alta., Saturday, May 8, 2021 against COVID-19 public health regulations.
Global News
A protest outside the Whistle Stop Café in Mirror, Alta., Saturday, May 8, 2021 against COVID-19 public health regulations.
Global News
A protest outside the Whistle Stop Café in Mirror, Alta., Saturday, May 8, 2021 against COVID-19 public health regulations.
Global News
READ MORE: Health officials close Whistle Stop Café after Alberta restaurant ignores COVID-19 rules for months
Story continues below advertisement
He was arrested a few hours later and RCMP say they ticketed four people under the Public Health Act for attending the gathering.
A court decision last week gives health authorities and the RCMP the power to take legal action to stop any planned protests of public health restrictions.
2:03
Whistle Stop Café closed by AHS, RCMP after flouting COVID-19 rules for months in central Alberta
Whistle Stop Café closed by AHS, RCMP after flouting COVID-19 rules for months in central Alberta
© 2021 The Canadian Press
Comments