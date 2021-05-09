Menu

Health

Alberta reports 1,633 new COVID-19 cases, 2 more deaths on Sunday

By Kaylen Small Global News
Posted May 9, 2021 6:42 pm
Click to play video: 'Canada’s third COVID-19 wave creates ‘zigzag’ economy' Canada’s third COVID-19 wave creates ‘zigzag’ economy
Canada's economy is zigzagging through the third COVID-19 wave. Statistics Canada says the country lost 207,000 jobs in April, reversing substantial progress made in March. Eric Sorensen looks at how unemployed Canadians are coping.

Alberta Health confirmed 1,633 new COVID-19 cases and two additional deaths from the disease on Sunday.

Both deaths had comorbidities: a man in his 50s in the Calgary zone and a man in his 60s in the Central zone.

Read more: Calgary mayor says anti-mask rallies are ‘thinly veiled white nationalist’ protests

On Sunday, Alberta identified 411 variant cases of COVID-19. Alberta Health Services has shifted away from screening all positive cases for variants of concern, targeting variant screening on populations highest at risk.

The province has 25,197 active cases, 181,483 recoveries and 2,110 deaths. Variant cases comprised at least 44.5 per cent of active cases Sunday.

Read more: Alberta businesses brace for 3rd round of COVID-19 restrictions, closures

As of Sunday, the Calgary zone has 11,312 active cases, the Edmonton zone has 5,917, the North zone has 3,749, the Central zone has 2,844 and the South zone has 1,333. There are 42 cases in unknown zones.

The new cases came from 15,509 tests, which means a provincial positivity rate of 10.3 per cent, according to Dr. Deena Hinshaw.

 

Alberta Health said 668 people are in hospital, with 155 of them in intensive care — up from 661 people in hospital and 148 ICU patients on Saturday.

The province said 1,889,039 vaccine doses were administered as of May 8 — an increase of more than 42,000 from the day before — and 316,357 Albertans are fully immunized, which is about 1,800 more than Saturday.

According to the government, 35.2 per cent of the population has received at least one dose.

Supporters dance during a rally against provincial measures to curb the spread of COVID-19 at the Whistle Stop Café in Mirror, Alta., on Saturday, May 8, 2021. View image in full screen
Supporters dance during a rally against provincial measures to curb the spread of COVID-19 at the Whistle Stop Café in Mirror, Alta., on Saturday, May 8, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

Organizer arrested at café protest

After Saturday’s protest at the Whistle Stop Café in Mirror, Alta., RCMP said they issued Public Health Act tickets and arrested the organizer of the “illegal public gathering” under the Court of Queen’s Bench Order, which gives officers the authority to “arrest and/or remove those who are organizing, promoting and/or attending.”

Read more: COVID-19: Pre-emptive injunction granted against planned protest by Whistle Stop Café operator

The protest was organized after Alberta Health Services and RCMP physically closed the café and prevented access to the building on Wednesday. The move came after owner Chris Scott was served multiple closure orders, which he ignored.

In addition to discussing the order “at length,” police said they served and posted copies of it at Saturday’s rally.

Chris Scott, owner of the Whistle Stop Café, speaks during a rally against measures taken by government and health authorities to curb the spread of COVID-19 at his café in Mirror, Alta., on Saturday, May 8, 2021. View image in full screen
Chris Scott, owner of the Whistle Stop Café, speaks during a rally against measures taken by government and health authorities to curb the spread of COVID-19 at his café in Mirror, Alta., on Saturday, May 8, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

Mounties said they are still gathering information about the event.

