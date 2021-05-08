Alberta confirms 2,042 new COVID-19 cases, 2 more deaths on Saturday

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta Health reported 2,042 new COVID-19 cases and two more deaths from the disease on Saturday.

A man in his 60s in the North zone without comorbidities and a woman in her 80s in the Central zone with comorbidities died, the province said.

On Saturday, Alberta identified 406 variant cases of COVID-19. Alberta Health Services has shifted away from screening all positive cases for variants of concerns, targeting variant screening on populations highest at risk. This means variant cases made up at least 47.6 per cent of active cases Saturday.

Alberta has 25,155 total active cases, 179,894 recoveries and 2,108 deaths.

As of Saturday, the Calgary zone has 11,178 active cases, the Edmonton zone has 5,900, the North zone has 3,780, the Central zone has 2,917 and the South zone has 1,355. There are 25 cases in unknown zones.

Story continues below advertisement

The new cases came from 18,809 tests, meaning a provincial positivity rate of 11 per cent, according to Dr. Deena Hinshaw.

The choices you make this weekend will affect case numbers in the weeks ahead so please continue following all public health measures and book your vaccine appointment if you are now eligible at https://t.co/TiJ3rMfiTt. (3/3) — Dr. Deena Hinshaw (@CMOH_Alberta) May 8, 2021

Alberta Health said 661 people were in hospital, with 148 of them in intensive care.

The province said 1,846,554 vaccine doses were administered as of May 7, and 314,504 Albertans have been fully immunized.

2:03 COVID by community: new localized data shows virus levels in Calgary wastewater COVID by community: new localized data shows virus levels in Calgary wastewater