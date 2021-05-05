Alberta government implements new strategy to enforce COVID-19 restrictions

The Alberta government said it is getting tougher on those breaking public health orders brought in amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The government said fines will double from $1,000 to $2,000 for those found to be breaking COVID-19 restrictions.
“Action must be taken and action is being taken,” Justice Minister Kaycee Madu said Wednesday morning.
“We need concrete action to address the ongoing and escalating threat to public health and the strain on our healthcare system being imposed by those who continue to defy our efforts to reduce the spread of COVID-19.”
Justice minister outlines enforcement measures during COVID-19 health restrictions
The province said an amendment will be made to allow for the doubling of the fines to start as soon as possible.
Madu said issuing fines is not enough to deal with non-compliance, so there will also be an increased focus on Alberta Health Services, Occupational Health and Safety, Alberta prosecution service and local police working together to gain compliance and implement consequences against offenders if necessary.
“Enforcement will be done and Albertans will see it being done,” Madu said.
NDP Leader Rachel Notley said focusing on repeat offenders gives a free pass for Albertans to break the rules the first time.
“What troubled me about what the premier said is that he said that he wanted there to be greater enforcement of those who are repeat offenders, and what that says to me is that he’s just giving people permission to offend at least once, so you get your first rodeo free,” Notley said.
Last weekend, an “anti-lockdown rodeo,” advertised in advance, was held near Bowden Alta., where hundreds of people attended — blatantly breaking public health orders.
Madu said local police decided to not deal with the matter during the rodeo, instead gathering intelligence as part of an ongoing investigation.
“I can tell you there is an ongoing investigation with respect to that particular event,” he said. “The laws are there, the tools are there, the resources are there and we must trust those in law enforcement and at Alberta Health Services to whom we have entrusted to enforce and ensure compliance.
Too much or too little? Premier Jason Kenney faces political pressure from all sides with new COVID-19 restrictions
On Wednesday, Madu responded to speculation that police around the province have been told not to issue fines in large numbers to those breaking public orders. The justice minister said that message has not come from him.
“I have not directed any local law enforcement or police services to not enforce public health orders or to issue tickets,” he said.
“I have been clear from Day 1 that it is my expectation that law enforcement and the Crown prosecution service will deploy all the tools available to them to ensure that the public health orders are enforced.”
Kenney said the direction to limit fines could be coming from Crown prosecutors.
“They ultimately are in charge of managing the case load and assessing a chance of successful prosecution,” he said. “We have given the department of justice direction to hire more designated prosecutors to deal with public health offences and if necessary to hire private sector law firms to supplement the workload.”
