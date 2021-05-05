Alberta government implements new strategy to enforce COVID-19 restrictions

NDP Leader Rachel Notley said focusing on repeat offenders gives a free pass for Albertans to break the rules the first time.

“What troubled me about what the premier said is that he said that he wanted there to be greater enforcement of those who are repeat offenders, and what that says to me is that he’s just giving people permission to offend at least once, so you get your first rodeo free,” Notley said.

Last weekend, an “anti-lockdown rodeo,” advertised in advance, was held near Bowden Alta., where hundreds of people attended — blatantly breaking public health orders.

Madu said local police decided to not deal with the matter during the rodeo, instead gathering intelligence as part of an ongoing investigation.

“I can tell you there is an ongoing investigation with respect to that particular event,” he said. “The laws are there, the tools are there, the resources are there and we must trust those in law enforcement and at Alberta Health Services to whom we have entrusted to enforce and ensure compliance.

On Wednesday, Madu responded to speculation that police around the province have been told not to issue fines in large numbers to those breaking public orders. The justice minister said that message has not come from him.

“I have not directed any local law enforcement or police services to not enforce public health orders or to issue tickets,” he said.

“I have been clear from Day 1 that it is my expectation that law enforcement and the Crown prosecution service will deploy all the tools available to them to ensure that the public health orders are enforced.”

Kenney said the direction to limit fines could be coming from Crown prosecutors.

“They ultimately are in charge of managing the case load and assessing a chance of successful prosecution,” he said. “We have given the department of justice direction to hire more designated prosecutors to deal with public health offences and if necessary to hire private sector law firms to supplement the workload.”

On Wednesday morning, AHS closed a café in Mirror, Alta., that repeatedly broke COVID-19 health restrictions by staying open and serving customers.

AHS officials and RCMP physically closed the Whistle Stop Café and prevented access to the building.

AHS said in a news release there had been 413 public complaints about the business since Jan. 1, 2021.

Kenney announced new restrictions on Tuesday, including moving students online and closing patios amid a spike in COVID-19 cases.

The province said the new measures apply in municipalities or areas with more than 50 cases per 100,000 people and with 30 or more active cases.