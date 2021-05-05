Menu

Health

Alberta government implements new strategy to enforce COVID-19 restrictions

By Slav Kornik Global News
Posted May 5, 2021 1:49 pm
With surging COVID-19 rates threatening to overwhelm Alberta's health-care system, Premier Jason Kenney announced the province is reintroducing stricter rules on gatherings, businesses and schools not seen since the first wave of the pandemic.

The Alberta government said it is getting tougher on those breaking public health orders brought in amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The government said fines will double from $1,000 to $2,000 for those found to be breaking COVID-19 restrictions.

“Action must be taken and action is being taken,” Justice Minister Kaycee Madu said Wednesday morning.

“We need concrete action to address the ongoing and escalating threat to public health and the strain on our healthcare system being imposed by those who continue to defy our efforts to reduce the spread of COVID-19.”

Read more: Schools go online as Alberta adds more COVID-19 restrictions for 3 weeks

The province said an amendment will be made to allow for the doubling of the fines to start as soon as possible.

Madu said issuing fines is not enough to deal with non-compliance, so there will also be an increased focus on Alberta Health Services, Occupational Health and Safety, Alberta prosecution service and local police working together to gain compliance and implement consequences against offenders if necessary.

“All of the relevant agencies have agreed to collaborate on being focusing on serious repeat violators of the public health orders, and also to be more proactive,” Premier Jason Kenney said.

Kenney has repeatedly said one of the biggest challenges during the pandemic has been Albertans not following measures. On Tuesday, Kenney said he wanted repeat offenders in particular to be targeted.

“We will not tolerate those who endanger the health of their fellow Albertans while the vast majority of people are doing the right thing,” Kenney said.

Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "We will not tolerate those who endanger the health of their fellow Albertans while the vast majority of people are doing the right thing," Kenney said.

NDP Leader Rachel Notley said focusing on repeat offenders gives a free pass for Albertans to break the rules the first time.

“What troubled me about what the premier said is that he said that he wanted there to be greater enforcement of those who are repeat offenders, and what that says to me is that he’s just giving people permission to offend at least once, so you get your first rodeo free,” Notley said.

READ MORE: Premier condemns large gathering at weekend rodeo as Alberta sees record number of COVID-19 cases

Last weekend, an “anti-lockdown rodeo,” advertised in advance, was held near Bowden Alta., where hundreds of people attended — blatantly breaking public health orders.

Madu said local police decided to not deal with the matter during the rodeo, instead gathering intelligence as part of an ongoing investigation.

“I can tell you there is an ongoing investigation with respect to that particular event,” he said. “The laws are there, the tools are there, the resources are there and we must trust those in law enforcement and at Alberta Health Services to whom we have entrusted to enforce and ensure compliance.

On Wednesday, Madu responded to speculation that police around the province have been told not to issue fines in large numbers to those breaking public orders. The justice minister said that message has not come from him.

“I have not directed any local law enforcement or police services to not enforce public health orders or to issue tickets,” he said.

“I have been clear from Day 1 that it is my expectation that law enforcement and the Crown prosecution service will deploy all the tools available to them to ensure that the public health orders are enforced.”

Kenney said the direction to limit fines could be coming from Crown prosecutors.

“They ultimately are in charge of managing the case load and assessing a chance of successful prosecution,” he said. “We have given the department of justice direction to hire more designated prosecutors to deal with public health offences and if necessary to hire private sector law firms to supplement the workload.”

READ MORE: Health officials close Whistle Stop Café after Alberta restaurant ignores COVID-19 rules for months

On Wednesday morning, AHS closed a café in Mirror, Alta., that repeatedly broke COVID-19 health restrictions by staying open and serving customers.

AHS officials and RCMP physically closed the Whistle Stop Café and prevented access to the building.

AHS said in a news release there had been 413 public complaints about the business since Jan. 1, 2021.

Kenney announced new restrictions on Tuesday, including moving students online and closing patios amid a spike in COVID-19 cases.

The province said the new measures apply in municipalities or areas with more than 50 cases per 100,000 people and with 30 or more active cases.

