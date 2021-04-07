15 UCP MLAs revolt against Alberta government’s renewed COVID-19 restrictions

Send this page to someone via email

One day after Alberta returned to Step 1 of the plan for relaunching the economy due to a spike in COVID-19 cases, 15 United Conservative Party MLAs are publicly slamming the move.

“We believe that yesterday’s announcement to move our province backwards, effectively abandoning the plan that Albertans had worked diligently over the past months to follow, is the wrong decision,” said a letter released Wednesday.

The letter is mainly signed by UCP backbenchers, although house speaker Nathan Cooper and former minister Tracy Allard, who lost her position in cabinet after vacationing in Hawaii over Christmas, are also on the list. That scandal also saw the resignation of MLA Jason Stephan — who signed the letter — from the treasury board.

Story continues below advertisement

The MLAs, who represent Albertans in mainly rural areas across the province, said their constituents want them to defend their “livelihoods and freedoms.”

“For months, we have raised these concerns at the highest levels of government and unfortunately, the approach of the government has remained the same.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "For months, we have raised these concerns at the highest levels of government and unfortunately, the approach of the government has remained the same."

The letter calls for the province to move ahead with reopening, but does not acknowledge the recent rise in COVID-19 case or the variants, which were not as much of a public concern when the four-part Path Forward plan for relaunching the economy was created.

“After 13 painstaking months of COVID-19 public health restrictions, we do not support the additional restrictions imposed on Albertans yesterday, and we will continue to advocate for a transparent path forward that provides certainty to Alberta families, communities and businesses.”

This isn’t the first time MLAs have spoken out against the measures aimed at protecting lives.

Two members of caucus joined a national coalition pushing against lockdowns — Angela Pitt and Drew Barnes, both of whom were among the 15 to sign Wednesday’s letter.

Last week, both said they had ended their involvement in the group after the founder compared measures to slow the spread of COVID-19 to Nazi Germany.

Story continues below advertisement

Premier Jason Kenney acknowledged decisions to shut down indoor dining, curb indoor fitness and reduce retail capacity will meet resistance, even within his own United Conservative Party and caucus.

“I know some Albertans will disagree with the government’s decision today, and that includes undoubtedly some people in my own caucus and party. I fully expect to hear some of those opinions publicly in the coming days,” Kenney said while announcing the step backwards on Tuesday, adding he welcomes a wide-ranging debate on how best to rise to the challenge of this pandemic.

“I just ask that the debate be informed by facts.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "I just ask that the debate be informed by facts."

Kenney said Alberta is on track to have 2,000 new infections a day and 1,000 people in hospital with COVID-19 by the end of April.

The province is now seeing a third wave of COVID-19, driven by variants, he said.

Kenney said he isn’t surprised by the diversity of views on how to handle the pandemic, as we live in a society with a polarization of views.

“On the one hand, we have some people who want what are called ‘hard lockdowns’ and have wanted those in a long-term basis, others who believe that the threat is massively exaggerated and we should have fewer, no restrictions. But Alberta’s approach has been to find a sensible, safe middle ground — a common ground that can unite most Albertans.”

Story continues below advertisement

Kenney reiterated the province’s goal from day one has been to control spread to prevent the health-care system from being overwhelmed, avoid large scale preventable deaths while minimizing the damage to the economy.

“Few decisions in this pandemic are easy decisions. Decisions can and do often have adverse effects. There’s no sugar-coating that.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "Few decisions in this pandemic are easy decisions. Decisions can and do often have adverse effects. There's no sugar-coating that."

Kenney said as much as he’d like to stick to the plan, the government cannot ignore the science.

The Easter long weekend saw an average of about 1,000 new COVID-19 cases per day in the province. There were 931 new infections reported on Tuesday.

About 43 per cent of Alberta’s 10,000 active cases were the more contagious and potentially more dangerous variants.

There were 328 people in hospital with the illness, including 76 in intensive care. The death toll in the province also surpassed 2,000 on Tuesday.

“We cannot dismiss the medical advice and we cannot ignore the numbers.

“As premier, I cannot in good conscience ignore the evidence and opt for a policy that could result in hundreds of preventable deaths.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "As premier, I cannot in good conscience ignore the evidence and opt for a policy that could result in hundreds of preventable deaths."

Story continues below advertisement

Kenney said he understands people are tired more than a year into the pandemic, but we need to persevere through the next few months of getting people vaccinated.

The letter was signed by the following MLAs:

Michaela Glasgo, Brooks-Medicine Hat

Miranda Rosin, Banff-Kananaskis

Todd Loewen, Central Peace-Notley

Angela Pitt, Airdrie-East

Drew Barnes, Cypress-Medicine Hat

Jason Stephan, Red Deer-South

Tracy Allard, Grande Prairie

Roger Reid, Livingstone-Macleod

Nathan Cooper, Olds-Didsbury-Three Hills

Nate Horner, Drumheller-Stettler

Glenn van Dijken, Athabasca-Barrhead-Westlock

Ron Orr, Lacombe-Ponoka

Dave Hanson, Bonnyville-Cold Lake-St. Paul

RJ Sigurdson, Highwood

Mark Smith, Drayton Valley-Devon

— With files from Lauren Krugel and Dean Bennett, The Canadian Press