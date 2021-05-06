Hinshaw to provide Alberta COVID-19 update Thursday afternoon

Send this page to someone via email

Dr. Deena Hinshaw is scheduled to provide a COVID-19 update for Albertans on Thursday afternoon.

The province’s chief medical officer of health is scheduled to speak at 3:30 p.m. Her news conference will be streamed live in this post.

On Thursday, the province opened up COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to all Albertans aged 30 and over. By 11 a.m., Alberta Health Services said it had booked more than 50,000 appointments.

On Wednesday, the province confirmed an additional 2,271 cases of COVID-19, bringing the active case total to 24,156 across the province.

There were 666 Albertans in hospital with COVID-19, with 146 of those people receiving care in the ICU.

Alberta Health also confirmed three more COVID-19-related deaths on Wednesday. All three people were under the age of 50.

As of Wednesday’s update, the province had administered 1,694,675 doses of COVID-19 vaccine.