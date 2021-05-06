Menu

Health

Hinshaw to provide Alberta COVID-19 update Thursday afternoon

By Kirby Bourne 630CHED
Posted May 6, 2021 1:36 pm
After ordering Alberta's toughest COVID-19 restrictions yet, Premier Jason Kenney says he's run out of "tools to prevent a worst-case scenario in the health-care system."

Dr. Deena Hinshaw is scheduled to provide a COVID-19 update for Albertans on Thursday afternoon.

The province’s chief medical officer of health is scheduled to speak at 3:30 p.m. Her news conference will be streamed live in this post.

Read more: 3 Albertans under 50 reported dead from COVID-19 Wednesday

On Thursday, the province opened up COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to all Albertans aged 30 and over. By 11 a.m., Alberta Health Services said it had booked more than 50,000 appointments.

On Wednesday, the province confirmed an additional 2,271 cases of COVID-19, bringing the active case total to 24,156 across the province.

Your Mental Health: Keeping tabs on your own wellbeing through the pandemic

There were 666 Albertans in hospital with COVID-19, with 146 of those people receiving care in the ICU.

Alberta Health also confirmed three more COVID-19-related deaths on Wednesday. All three people were under the age of 50.

Read more: House of Commons debate over Alberta COVID-19 outbreak sees blame, no solutions

As of Wednesday’s update, the province had administered 1,694,675 doses of COVID-19 vaccine.

