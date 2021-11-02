Protesters leave behind wooden gallow, noose at Grande Prairie MLA’s home

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta’s former municipal affairs minister says she is outraged after COVID-19 protesters came to her house on the weekend and hung up a noose.

Tracy Allard calls the threats and intimidation inexcusable and says her private life and her family are out of bounds to protesters.

Allard made the comments on her Facebook page where she described what happened at her home in Grande Prairie on Sunday.

She says it began with a small group of protesters that soon grew to 30, prompting police to be called.

Allard says the protesters left behind a crude wooden gallows with a noose and the words: “No to masks. End the gov’t. Hang `em all.”

RCMP told Global News they did attend to a group of protesters outside of a home on 67 Avenue in the Grande Banks neighbourhood, though they didn’t specify if it was related to Allard’s post.

Const. Lindsay Ralph said protesters were complying with officers’ orders and it was a peaceful protest.

Const. Lindsay Ralph said protesters were complying with officers' orders and it was a peaceful protest.

"The officers did note there was a stick of wood with a noose attached to it," Ralph said.

“It was connected to a fence located near the residence. When officers saw that, they did expect that that would have to be removed and it was removed without any issue.”

Though it was taken off the fence, as ordered, Ralph said she couldn’t confirm where the wooden gallow and noose ended up. She added the file has since been closed and no charges were laid.

—With files from the Canadian Press

